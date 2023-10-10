Chelsea to rival Man Utd for £43m Brazilian superstar after sending scouts to watch Ten Hag target

Chelsea could rival Manchester United for the signature of talented Palmeiras midfielder Luis Guilherme in January, according to reports.

The 17-year-old is widely considered to be one of the best young talents in South America and has caught the attention of several top clubs.

Guilherme has recently become a regular in Palmeiras’ first team, playing 24 senior games this season, making one assist. He has the ability to play as an attacking midfielder, winger or striker.

As previously reported by Football365, Guilherme has been ‘watched closely’ by Man Utd scouts in recent weeks, with Erik ten Hag’s side considering a January bid for the youngster.

However, it now seems that they could face competition from Chelsea for Guilherme’s signature.

That is according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. He claims that the Blues have also sent scouts to watch Guilherme in action recently, as well as German giants Bayern Munich.

“Bayern and Chelsea were in attendance to follow 17 year old talent Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras vs Boca Juniors, as two of five top European clubs in the stands,” Romano wrote on X.

“No official bid from Chelsea and Bayern but both will keep monitoring Luis then decide about formal bid.”

Clearly, there is no shortage of interest in Guilherme, but he will not come cheap. He has a £52m release clause in his Palmeiras contract and it’s likely that one of his suitors will have to match that fee to sign him in January.

This is a huge price for a teenager who is unproven in the Premier League, but if Guilherme lives up to his potential, he will be worth every penny.

Chelsea have a history of signing young talents who could become superstars in the future. Just this season, the Blues have brought in Romeo Lavia (19), Lesley Ugochukwu (19), Deivid Washington (18) and Angelo (18) for a combined fee of around £110m.

It now seems Mauricio Pochettino could add Guilherme to his list of young stars in January, but Chelsea will have to move quickly if they want to beat the competition to his signature.

