Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea have ‘agreed’ on another signing, while they are moving for Barcelona star Jules Kounde.

Chelsea are in a very difficult financial position, with it revealed last week that they have recorded the biggest pre-tax loss in Premier League history.

The Blues currently sit third in our Premier League net spend table, but they have sold well in recent years and they will need to do so again in the summer to balance the books.

Despite this, Chelsea have still been busy working on signings as their model of hoarding up-and-coming talents continues.

They have already struck deals to land Geovany Quenda, Dastan Satpaev, Denner and Emmanuel Emegha, and Strasbourg star Valentin Barco is also primed for a move to Stamford Bridge.

Like Denner and Emegha, Barco plays for Ligue Un outfit Strasbourg, who are controlled by Chelsea owners BlueCo.

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21-year-old Barco was touted as a potential future star when he joined Brighton from Boca Juniors at the start of 2024, but the Premier League side sold him to Strasbourg a year later.

Barco has made 39 appearances for Strasbourg and has seven goal involvements, and Romano has revealed that a deal is in place for him to join Chelsea this summer.

“Valentin Barco has said yes to Chelsea move, personal terms agreed ahead of potential summer transfer,” Romano said on X:

“Colo Barco wants Chelsea and it’s all set on player side. Up to Chelsea if/when to proceed, in total control of the deal being at Strasbourg.”

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Chelsea will no doubt make more signings in the summer, and The Daily Briefing are reporting that they intend to make an ‘aggressive move’ for Barcelona defender Kounde.

The Blues previously missed out on Kounde in 2021 and they have remained sporadically linked with the Frenchman in recent years.

Chelsea are said to be ‘on alert’ after learning that Kounde ‘could be available’ this summer, with Barcelona reportedly setting his asking price at £65-70m.

The report also claims Liverpool and Man City are ‘monitoring his situation’.

A source for the outlet explained: “Chelsea still have faith in their transfer policy and are expected to stick with it.

“But they’re open to adding more experience if the opportunity arises, and Kounde is someone they’ve been interested in for a long time.

“They’re aware he could leave Barcelona this summer and are preparing an aggressive approach to lure him to Stamford Bridge.”

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