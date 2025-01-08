Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall “can leave” Chelsea just a few months after joining the Premier League giants.

Dewsbury-Hall reunited with former Leicester City head coach Enzo Maresca in the summer as he joined Chelsea for a fee of around £30m.

The midfielder shone for the Foxes last season as he grabbed 12 goals and 14 assists in his 44 Championship appearances, but he has quickly proven to be a pointless signing for Chelsea.

The 26-year-old has only made five cameo appearances off the bench in the Premier League as most of his game time has come in the Europa Conference League and Carabao Cup.

Last month, a report claimed Arsenal are the ‘favourites’ to beat Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Dewsbury-Hall, who is also linked with a return to Leicester City.

READ: Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd bottom of next move likelihood ranking including Chelsea, PSG



On Dewsbury-Hall, Romano revealed: “Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall can leave Chelsea this month in case of good bid for both player/club.

“Chelsea already informed the player since December about his availability on the market.”

England international Ben Chilwell is also expected to be on the move this month as he is not part of Maresca’s plans at Stamford Bridge.

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton thinks it’s the right time for Chilwell and Chelsea to go their separate ways.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Chelsea: ‘No.1’ target Marc Guehi ‘responds’ after ‘offer’ amid ‘double blow’ for Enzo Maresca

👉 Man Utd: Two reasons for Mainoo transfer revealed with fee and Amorim’s two ‘untouchable’ stars

👉 John Obi Mikel claims Chelsea need one signing to challenge for the Premier League title

Sutton said: “Enzo Maresca has to make a decision and he’s normally quite bold in his decision making. There’s no doubt that Ben Chilwell, when fit, is such a talented player. But it does look like it’s time for him to move on. His days at Chelsea look to be numbered.

“Chilwell needs to get a consistent run of games to get his career back on track. Injuries have played a massive part in his drop-off but if you play for a top club that wants to win the big trophies, there’s a lot of competition for places and he’s fallen foul of that.

“Chilwell won’t want to be out in the cold for too much longer. While Maresca is at Chelsea, he’s not going to play. The best thing to do is to shake hands and move on.”

He added: “If Ben Chilwell gets back to the levels where he once was, then he could play in any top team in the Premier League. But there are a lot of potential suitors who are wondering if he’ll ever hit those heights again.

“It’s not easy for a prospective manager to make the decision to sign Chilwell because you want to know that your new signing will be fit and ready every week.”