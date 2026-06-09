Fabrizio Romano admits that the possibility of Marc Cucurella leaving Chelsea in the summer transfer window “remains open” amid interest from Man Utd.

The Blues could be set to lose some of their players this summer after finishing tenth in the Premier League and missing out on a place in Europe next season.

The arrival of Xabi Alonso as manager could persuade some to not push for an exit, while Chelsea are in a very strong position as most of their players are tied down to long-term contracts.

Cucurella is one player who has previously flirted with a move back to Spain and a report on Monday insisted that the Chelsea left-back now ‘wants to leave’ Stamford Bridge in the summer.

It was also claimed that Chelsea have set a fee of between €40m and €50m for his services and that Man Utd could make a shock move for the defender.

Despite Cucurella prioritising a move to Barcelona, Man Utd have ‘closely monitored his situation in recent months’ and are weighing up their options.

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Transfer expert Romano has confirmed that Cucurella’s future at Chelsea ‘remains open’ with a move back to Spain the “most likely outcome”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “At the moment it is still early and patience is required. However, if a suitable proposal arrives for both the club and the player, the possibility of Cucurella leaving Chelsea this summer remains open.

“Chelsea are not under pressure to sell and remain fully in control of the situation. A strong offer would be required to open the door to a transfer.

“There is significant interest in Cucurella from Spain and the feeling is that a move back to his home country would be the most likely outcome if he decides to leave Chelsea.

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“Spanish clubs currently appear to be more concrete possibilities than any links with other English clubs.

“This could include developments involving FC Barcelona, although nothing is advanced at this stage. The presence of Alejandro Balde means there is currently no active move.

“Meanwhile, Atletico de Madrid have always admired Cucurella. Key figures within the club have long been fans of the player and he remains on their radar. Once again, any potential move would depend on the right proposal arriving for both Chelsea and the player.”

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