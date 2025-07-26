Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed his “feeling” on Chelsea’s attempts to sign two Dutch players as they look to copy an “old Arsenal deal”.

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea have been active in the transfer market this summer as they sit second in our biggest spenders in Europe ranking.

The Blues could easily end up at the top of this ranking as they remain in the market for further additions, with their current priorities Xavi Simons and Jorrel Hato.

The two up-and-coming Dutch players have been heavily linked with potential moves to the Premier League in recent years and Chelsea are currently leading the race to sign him.

Romano has revealed his “feeling” on whether Chelsea are likely to finalise deals for the two players, with the club having a “very good chance” of landing Simons.

“Chelsea are working on Hato and Xavi Simons. They won’t always close deals in 24 hours. Sometimes you have to negotiate and discuss,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

READ: Every Premier League club’s transfer priority: Rodrygo to Arsenal, Isak, Liverpool, Chelsea clear-out



“For example, for Hato, Chelsea are using the old deal made by Arsenal a few years ago for Jurrien Timber – same position, same club – for the fee.

“They want to spend €40m and that’s their idea in negotiations with Ajax. Ajax want more, so talks are ongoing. Chelsea feel strong because the player has taken a strong position as he’s told Ajax he wants to go.”

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Premier League title contenders: Why this is Chelsea’s year

👉 Top 10 Alexander Isak clones only leave three options for Newcastle, Liverpool and Man Utd

👉 Arsenal 10, Liverpool 6 and other shirt number gaps that reveal transfer desperation

On Simons, Romano added: “My feeling is that this deal will happen. The relationship between the clubs is very good.

“Also on Xavi Simons, my feeling is the same. There are contacts ongoing, the relationship between the clubs is also good in this case.

“They are having two separate discussions, one for Carney Chukwuemeka, the other is for Xavi Simons. But Chelsea and RB Leipzig are in discussions.

“And the talks on personal terms are going very well. I think they’ll agree every detail of personal terms very soon. I still expect Xavi Simons has a very good chance of joining Chelsea this summer.”

Romano provided a further update on Simons’ situation on Saturday morning, confirming the Blues are in “advanced talks” with RB Leipzig over signing the forward.

“Understand Chelsea and RB Leipzig are now in advanced talks for Xavi Simons,” Romano tweeted.

“Negotiations club to club progressing well, still work to do but heading positive direction.

“Xavi, keen on Chelsea project with personal terms talks also advanced.”