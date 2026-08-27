Romano gives ‘here we go’ to next Chelsea transfer as Blues close in on two deals

Chelsea are closing in on the signings of Honest Ahanor and Emiliano Martinez, according to updates from Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues finished tenth in the Premier League last season as Chelsea sacked Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior in a turbulent campaign.

There were some concerns that Chelsea could struggle to hold onto their best players or recruit well – but the Blues have already brought in Geovany Quenda (£44m, Sporting), Denner (£8.65m, Corinthians), Dastan Satpaev (£2m, Kairat Almaty), Emmanuel Emegha (£21.4m, Strasbourg), Marco Palestra (£49m, Atalanta), Morgan Rogers (£117m, Aston Villa), Maxence Lacroix (£52m, Crystal Palace), Danny Welbeck (£5m, Brighton), Valentin Barco (£34m, Strasbourg), Jordan Henderson (free, Brentford) and Pep Chavarria (£16.3m, Rayo Vallecano).

Marc Cucurella is the main starter who has been sold with Chelsea telling other clubs that players like Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro are untouchable this summer.

While Chelsea continue to look to offload players this summer, Xabi Alonso and the Blues recruitment team are still hard at work looking to bring in more signings.

And now Italian transfer insider Romano has given his ‘here we go’ confirmation to a deal that will see Honest Ahanor sign from Atalanta in a transfer worth around £40m.

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Romano posted on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea reach verbal agreement with Atalanta to sign 18 year old defender Honest Ahanor, here we go! Deal in the region of £40m package with details to be sorted, paperwork being prepared and authorization to travel. #CFC to decide best pathway for Honest soon.’

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed that Chelsea are interested in signing Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez before the transfer deadline with Ben Jacobs providing more information on Wednesday.

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Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Chelsea are considering a move for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez, as @David_Ornstein called. Martinez offered to Chelsea following the arrival of Zion Suzuki at Villa Park. #CFC had insisted earlier in the summer they were content with their current keepers, but Martinez has presented as a late-window opportunity. Villa had told Juventus they wanted €10m with the Italian club opting for Guglielmo Vicario instead.’

‘Up to Chelsea with final decision to follow’ – Romano

And now Romano has revealed that Chelsea are looking to strike a loan deal for Argentina goalkeeper Martinez with the Blues making a ‘final decision’ on a transfer.

Romano added on X: ‘Chelsea maintain active talks for Emiliano Martínez deal with player’s camp and Aston Villa, understanding if can be a loan move — plus all details on formula. Dibu would be open to joining #CFC as reported, keen on the move. Up to Chelsea with final decision to follow.’

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