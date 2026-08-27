Romano gives ‘here we go’ to second Chelsea signing of the day after big Fernandez news

Fabrizio Romano has given his second ‘here we go’ confirmation of the day to a Chelsea signing with Emiliano Martinez set to join from Aston Villa.

The Blues have made a 11 signings so far this summer with Geovany Quenda, Denner, Dastan Satpaev, Emmanuel Emegha, Marco Palestra, Morgan Rogers, Maxence Lacriox, Danny Welbeck, Valentin Barco, Jordan Henderson and Pep Chavarria all joining.

Chelsea are not done there though as they look to build a team capable of providing Xabi Alonso with the tools to win the Premier League.

Many pundits and experts have tipped Chelsea to finish in the top four this season without European football and they got off to a good start by beating west London rivals Fulham 3-2 on Monday night.

But there have still been doubts surrounding their goalkeeper Robert Sanchez with some pundits doubting they can challenge for the title with the Spaniard in net.

It has become clear in recent days that Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez has become their top target to improve in that position with Chelsea initiallly looking to sign him on loan.

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Ben Jacobs wrote on X earlier this week: ‘’Chelsea are considering a move for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez, as @David_Ornstein called. Martinez offered to Chelsea following the arrival of Zion Suzuki at Villa Park. #CFC had insisted earlier in the summer they were content with their current keepers, but Martinez has presented as a late-window opportunity. Villa had told Juventus they wanted €10m with the Italian club opting for Guglielmo Vicario instead.’

Italian transfer insider Romano also took to social media on Thursday to confirm that Chelsea were working on a deal to sign the Argentina international.

Romano posted on X: ‘Chelsea maintain active talks for Emiliano Martínez deal with player’s camp and Aston Villa, understanding if can be a loan move — plus all details on formula. Dibu would be open to joining #CFC as reported, keen on the move. Up to Chelsea with final decision to follow.’

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And later on in the day, Romano broke the news that Chelsea have now reached a ‘verbal agreement’ to sign Martinez from Aston Villa on a permanent deal.

Second Chelsea ‘here we go’ of the day

Romano wrote on X: ‘BREAKING: Chelsea reach verbal agreement to sign Emiliano Martínez, HERE WE GO! Club to club agreement with Aston Villa on fee worth £7.5m for permanent move. Dibu gave green light to #CFC yesterday and clubs agreed on terms today, as @TeleFootball reported.’

It comes on the same day that Romano also confirmed another Chelsea ‘here we go’ with Atalanta defender Honest Ahanor set to move to Stamford Bridge too.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea reach verbal agreement with Atalanta to sign 18 year old defender Honest Ahanor, here we go! Deal in the region of £40m package with details to be sorted, paperwork being prepared and authorization to travel. #CFC to decide best pathway for Honest soon.’

The news comes as Enzo Fernandez pushes for a move to Manchester City with Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso leaving him out of their squad to face Luton Town in the League Cup on Thursday night.

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