Fabrizio Romano insists that confirmation that Chelsea will sign Jordan Henderson this summer should be coming “very, very soon”.

The Blues finished tenth in the Premier League last season in a turbulent campaign which saw them sack both Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior.

Chelsea recently appointed Xabi Alonso as their new head coach as they look to get back to fighting at the top of the Premier League next season.

They have already made six new signings this summer with Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix set to be announced soon in a deal worth £52m.

And it now looks like they also have their eighth and ninth signings lined up too as Alonso looks to add experience to their squad this summer.

Widespread reports revealed on Monday evening that Chelsea are now looking at a deal to sign former Liverpool midfielder Henderson from Brentford.

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And Italian transfer insider Romano insists that he could give his famous ‘here we go’ confirmation to a deal “very, very soon”.

Romano said on his latest YouTube video: “This [transfer] could be a ‘here-we-go’ very, very soon.

“Chelsea [have] wanted an experienced midfielder for some time. They tried for Granit Xhaka, then Sunderland decided not to release the player, but Chelsea were pushing, were insisting, were trying to get a deal done.

“Now Chelsea are progressing [with] a deal to sign Jordan Henderson on a free. [He is] ready to return to the best level possible at Chelsea because the player is very keen on the move.

“The player is ready to agree on personal terms, Brentford are discussing with Jordan Henderson on the termination of his contract [with them].

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“He’s going to leave on a free, this is the expectation, and then he is expected to join Chelsea, [who are] leading the race over two more Premier League clubs.

“So Henderson could be the surprise [addition] in Chelsea’s midfield, something completely unexpected.”

Chelsea also closing in on a deal for Danny Welbeck

Daily Mail reporter Kieran Gill revealed on Monday that ex-Arsenal and Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck is also now a target as Chelsea look to add more old heads.

On a potential move for the Brighton striker, Romano added: “Chelsea are closing in on [an] agreement with the player (Welbeck), in terms of personal terms.

“From the same agency [as Welbeck] Chelsea already signed a talented boy, [Harrison] Bettoni, who joined the club a few weeks ago.

“And Chelsea are now proceeding [with] this opportunity to get Danny Welbeck. They need to negotiate and agree [a fee] with Brighton because the player is under contract and for Brighton [he] is obviously an important player.

“But the conversation is under way.”

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