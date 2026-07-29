Romano gives Chelsea ‘here we go’ to eighth signing as ninth transfer is ‘agreed’

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has given his ‘here we go’ confirmation to a deal that will see Danny Welbeck move to Chelsea.

The Blues have already completed the signings of Geovany Quenda (£44m, Sporting), Denner (£8.65m, Corinthians), Dastan Satpaev (£2m, Kairat Almaty), Emmanuel Emegha (undisclosed, Strasbourg), Marco Palestra (£49m, Atalanta) and Morgan Rogers (£117m, Aston Villa).

Maxence Lacroix has completed a medical to sign for Chelsea too after Crystal Palace agreed to sell the French centre-back for £52m.

And now Chelsea are closing in on their eighth new signing of the summer with Brughton striker Welbeck set to move to Stamford Bridge.

Giving an update overnight, reliable journalist Ben Jacobs posted on X: “BREAKING: Chelsea close to a deal to sign Danny Welbeck following a breakthrough in talks with Brighton. Move could be finalised this week. All parties expect the transfer to now go through. Welbeck has already agreed terms.”

Jacobs added: “More on Danny Welbeck’s move to Chelsea, which is agreed in principle. Welbeck has terms in place on a two-year contract and has permission to undergo a medical. Subject to formalities, he’ll join up with Chelsea’s pre-season tour in Hong Kong.”

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And, on Wednesday morning, Italian transfer expert Romano gave his ‘here we go’ confirmation to the deal with a ‘medical next’.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Danny Welbeck to Chelsea, here we go! Deal in place with Brighton for the English striker. Welbeck agreed terms with Chelsea until 2028, medical next; Brighton approved decision to let him go after formal request from Danny. Jordan Henderson: coming soon.’

Giving an update on Tuesday about the potential arrival of Jordan Henderson from Brentford, as Chelsea look to sign a sprinkling of experience this summer, Romano said on his latest YouTube video: “This [transfer] could be a ‘here-we-go’ very, very soon.

“Chelsea [have] wanted an experienced midfielder for some time. They tried for Granit Xhaka, then Sunderland decided not to release the player, but Chelsea were pushing, were insisting, were trying to get a deal done.

“Now Chelsea are progressing [with] a deal to sign Jordan Henderson on a free. [He is] ready to return to the best level possible at Chelsea because the player is very keen on the move.

“The player is ready to agree on personal terms, Brentford are discussing with Jordan Henderson on the termination of his contract [with them].

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“He’s going to leave on a free, this is the expectation, and then he is expected to join Chelsea, [who are] leading the race over two more Premier League clubs.

“So Henderson could be the surprise [addition] in Chelsea’s midfield, something completely unexpected.”

Jordan Henderson agrees personal terms with Chelsea

And now Italian journalist Nicolo Schira has revealed that Brentford midfielder Henderson has now ‘agreed personal terms’ with Chelsea ‘in advanced talks’ to seal their ninth transfer.

Schira wrote on X: ‘Excl. – Jordan #Henderson has agreed personal terms with #Chelsea for a contract until 2028. #CFC are in advanced talks to sign the midfielder from #BrentfordFC. Expected direct talks in the next hours. #transfers #CFC.’

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