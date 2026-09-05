Romano reveals huge Liverpool transfer boost as ‘furious’ Chelsea hand Camara over

Fabrizio Romano gets the feeling Chelsea and Monaco “will not do business for some time” in a huge boost to Liverpool and their hopes of signing Lamine Camara.

The Blues were confident of landing a deal for Camara on deadline day as they gave the green light for Enzo Fernandez to join Manchester City.

Chelsea had made it their mission on deadline day to bring in another midfielder with Camara and Roma star Manu Kone their top two targets.

However, Monaco pulled out of a deal in the final hours of the window, with Romano revealing Chelsea were “completely furious and very upset”.

Romano said on his latest YouTube video: “Then, Lamine Camara and Chelsea. It’s been one of the craziest stories on deadline day and in the next days I will tell you more also about what’s next for this boy because it’s been a really crazy story for sure.

“What I wanted to reveal to you is that Lamine Camara was already on his way to do the first part of his medical at Chelsea. So Lamine Camara was already preparing for a medical in a private hospital in order to become a Chelsea player. Everything was really set.

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“Chelsea are completely furious and very upset with Monaco and this is going to probably affect the relationship between the two clubs, at least until this is the management at both clubs.

“And it’s an important news because obviously Chelsea and Monaco always shared, until last week, a very good relationship. So seeing that affected is obviously going to be a big part of the narrative for the next years.

“But Lamine Camara was very ready to go to Chelsea. He was excited about that opportunity.”

Romano reveals ‘feeling’ that will benefit Liverpool

And now Liverpool, who reportedly made a call to Camara about a potential move in another transfer window, could have been provided with a major boost as Romano reckons it’s unlikely Monaco and Chelsea will be doing business again any time soon.

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Romano added: “Lamine Camara’s story was very different compared to Manu Kone. For Manu Kone, Chelsea were calling, trying to understand the situation, but they never sent an official bid. This was confirmed by Roma’s director and by Roma’s manager.

“For Lamine Camara, Chelsea sent a bid. Chelsea agreed the deal. Chelsea got the document signed by Monaco. Then they decided not to reply anymore when it was time to close the deal because of the Balogun story, as I told you on deadline day.

“But Lamine Camara was very advanced. So obviously, my feeling is that these two clubs will not do business for some time. Again, at least until the management will be the same.

“And this is going to probably affect a future move for Lamine Camara to Chelsea. This is not the kind of situation where Chelsea are sure to return for the same player in January because of what happened.”

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