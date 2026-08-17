Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano insists that Man City are likely to “try again” for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez despite a deadline passing.

The Citizens are set to lose key midfielder Rodri to Barcelona as a deal edges closer to completion and Man City are looking to bring in at least one more new midfielder to make up for the Spain international’s departure.

One player who seems extremely likely to join is Lille star Ayyoub Bouaddi with the Morocco international closing in on a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs posted on X on Monday morning: ‘Manchester City closing in on a deal for Lille’s Ayoubb Bouaddi. Terms already in place in the Moroccan midfielder.’

Another player of interest is Argentina international Fernandez with Chelsea reportedly setting a 5pm deadline last Friday for Man City to make a bid.

That cut-off point has now passed but Romano insists that Man City will still test Chelsea’s resolve by making another attempt before the end of the window.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Manchester City are still thinking of Enzo Fernandez in midfield.

“Man City are not giving up on Enzo Fernandez, even after the deadline. The deadline passed on Friday, which means that now any club interested in Enzo Fernandez, and in this case it’s Manchester City, because it’s going to be Manchester City negotiating with Chelsea, Man City know that they have to negotiate now.

“There is no longer a verbal agreement on the exit. It’s something that they have in their hands. So now it’s Chelsea deciding, it’s Chelsea evaluating the situation.

“Now it’s going to be important to understand more on this story because it’s on Chelsea to decide the price, but Manchester City are still there. Manchester City are still calling the agent of the player. Manchester City are still in contact.

“Manchester City lost the game against Arsenal and it’s very clear that Manchester City need signings. So I expect two things from Man City.

“The first one, close Ayyoub Bouaddi. Manchester City have an agreement with Bouaddi on personal terms and they are expected also to advance with Lille to close the deal in the next hours. It could be any moment. But Bouaddi is expected to go to Manchester City very soon. It’s a matter of time.

“And then Enzo Fernandez. Enzo Fernandez… I expect City to try again. Then we have to see what Chelsea will do. We have to see what the player will do.

“Because at the moment, Chelsea still send a very clear message: ‘We are in control. We decide. And we will be happy to keep him.'”

One player who won’t be playing on the same side as Fernandez next season is Benoit Badiashile with the Chelsea centre-back set to complete a move to Napoli.

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Italian newspaper Corriere Dello Sport revealed on Monday morning: ‘Benoit Badiashile arrives in Italy today, a day ahead of his medical scheduled for tomorrow in Rome. The usual routine is followed: first a visit to Villa Stuart, then the signing of the contract, and finally, on to Castel Volturno.

‘The French defender, who arrives on a loan deal (€3 million plus €1 million in bonuses) with a buy-to-buy option set at €27 million.’

Man City midfielder Rodri will now be in Barcelona next week, according to Romano, with the Catalan giants preparing all the paperwork to get a deal over the line.

Romano added: “It’s a massive story because Rodri was a target for Real Madrid only for a few weeks in the market. In June, Real Madrid were not going for Rodri. Florentino Perez was not happy for Rodri to be part of the election campaign wanted by Enrique Riquelme, the other candidate to become Real Madrid president.

“Then, after the World Cup, Florentino Perez decided to give the green light for Real Madrid to try for Rodri. But then Rodri made a decision. It was almost 10 days ago. He decided to go to Barcelona.

“He agreed on personal terms with Barcelona, and now the deal is done between Barca and Manchester City after the agreement. Real Madrid, Rodri and Real Madrid discussed for a long time, but then Barcelona entered the deal with Rodri and with his agent Pablo Barquero in a very strong way.

“The contract is done. The salary is done. The paperwork has been prepared. Rodri next week will be in Barcelona and he’s not going to be the only one because Joao Cancelo is also coming.”

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