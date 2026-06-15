Fabrizio Romano has named Chelsea’s replacement for Marc Cucurella, who is joining Spanish giants Real Madrid this summer.

On Sunday afternoon, it was confirmed that Real Madrid have completed a deal to sign Cucurella from Chelsea, with this transfer costing around 60 million euros including add-ons.

Cucurella‘s spell at Chelsea has been a mixed bag, but he was one of their better performers in a poor 2025/26 campaign.

However, Cucurella and Enzo Fernandez have been outspoken against Chelsea‘s regime, and the two players have been heavily linked with exits from Stamford Bridge in recent weeks.

Real Madrid have moved quickly to finalise a deal for Cucurella to fend off competition from Atletico Madrid and others, and journalist Ben Jacobs has now revealed three reasons why Chelsea opted to ‘sanction his exit’.

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Jacobs said on X: ‘Understand Cucurella expressed a desire to return to Spain for personal and family reasons.

‘Chelsea worked to find the best solution. €55m+€5m viewed as strong fee by the club.

‘Jorrel Hato’s development last season was also a contributing factor in sanctioning the exit.

‘Chelsea now want to add at least two starting-level players that can immediately compete in the Premier League’

Fabrizio Romano names Chelsea’s replacement for Marc Cucurella

And Romano has also indicated that the Blues are leaning towards having Hato step up to replace Cucurella.

“Chelsea really trust Jorrel Hato,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“They believe they have a fantastic talent and they were very happy with his development during the second half of last season.

“After adapting initially, Chelsea feel Hato can become a very important player for the club.

“They are still likely to add another player who can cover multiple positions.

“But internally the feeling around Hato remains extremely positive.”

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Regarding the terms of Cucurella’s move to Real Madrid, Romano added: “The big bomba of the day is 100% confirmed, done and sealed. Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid is a here we go.

“It came completely out of nowhere and those are always some of the best deals to report.

“Real Madrid and Chelsea have closed all the documents. The deal is worth €55 million guaranteed plus €5m in add-ons, so a total package of €60m.

“Cucurella has agreed a very long contract with Real Madrid and he already had authorisation to complete the medical. Everything is done between the player and Real Madrid, and everything is done between the clubs.”