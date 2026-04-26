Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola is “keen” on becoming the new Chelsea manager.

The Blues sacked Liam Rosenior earlier this week after taking charge of just 23 matches in all competitions, with Chelsea appointing Calum McFarlane as interim head coach until the end of the season.

Rosenior had initially made a fairly promising start to succeeding Enzo Maresca but Chelsea have now lost their last five Premier League matches and suffered seven defeats in their last eight games in all competitons.

A statement from the club read: ‘Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Liam Rosenior.

‘On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, we would like to place on record our gratitude to Liam and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club.

‘Liam has always conducted himself with the highest integrity and professionalism following his appointment midway through the season.

READ: Liam Rosenior a fever dream but Chelsea remain in the BlueCo nightmare

‘This has not been a decision the Club has taken lightly, however recent results and performances have fallen below the necessary standards with still so much more to play for this season. Everyone at Chelsea FC wishes Liam every success in the future.

‘Calum McFarlane will take charge of the team as Interim Head Coach until the end of the season with support from existing Club backroom staff, as we strive to achieve European qualification and progress in the FA Cup.

‘As the Club works to bring stability to the Head Coach position, we will undertake a process of self-reflection to make the right long-term appointment.’

There have already been multiple names in the mix for the permanent role in the summer with Cesc Fabregas and Frank Lampard just a couple of the managers linked.

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Iraola has already announced that he will be leaving Bournemouth in the summer with Romano now revealing that he would be “keen” on the Chelsea job.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Iraola would be more than happy to continue in the Premier League. Iraola would be keen on the possibility of becoming the new Chelsea manager. But, at the moment, Chelsea are still in the early stages. They want to take their time and decide who the ideal candidate is.

“There is still nothing advanced or done with Iraola.”

Fabregas ‘very happy at Como’ amid Chelsea links

There have also been rumours that Chelsea have a ‘crazy idea’ to make Antonio Conte their next manager, however a move for ex-midfielder Fabregas seems more likely.

Giving an update on Fabregas, Romano added: “Fabregas is very happy at Como and he is already planning for next season with Como in terms of new signings, tactics and ideas. For sure, Cesc is 100% involved in the Como project.

“So we have to see if Chelsea will try and go all-in for Fabregas. My understanding is that Como are convinced they will continue with Fabregas. Como’s feeling is that Cesc will be their manager next season and they hope to be in European football.

“But, it will also depend on what happens at Chelsea. They are yet to decide who will be the new coach. They are considering candidates and they are exploring possibilities, but this process will take some time.”