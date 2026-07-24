Maxence Lacroix has been linked with a move to Chelsea.

Chelsea have made Kerim Alajbegovic their next summer transfer target, according to Fabrizio Romano, as Maxence Lacroix heads for his medical.

The Blues finished tenth in the Premier League last season as both Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior were sacked during a turbulent campaign.

Without European football next season, there had been worries that Chelsea would struggle to hold onto some of their best players this summer.

So far, only Marc Cucurella has left in a €60m move to Real Madrid with players like Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro believed to be untouchable this summer.

Chelsea are having no problem bringing players in with Geovany Quenda, Denner, Dastan Satpaev, Emmanuel Emegha, Marco Palestra and Morgan Rogers all joining this summer.

And now Chelsea are closing in on their seventh signing of the summer with Romano revealing yesterday that a deal for Crystal Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix is close.

READ: Chelsea finalise another ‘historic’ signing after Morgan Rogers – ‘here we go’

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Yesterday I told you negotiations were progressing and now Maxence Lacroix is one step away from becoming a Chelsea player.

“The agreement with the player is fully completed. Personal terms are agreed and Lacroix is excited about joining Chelsea.

“The focus is now entirely on the club-to-club negotiations. There was a meeting in New York before the World Cup final and Chelsea and Crystal Palace are now working hard to reach the final agreement.

“The deal could be completed at any moment because everything on the player’s side is already in place.

“I told you exclusively yesterday that Crystal Palace had asked about Axel Disasi during discussions over Lacroix.

“But Disasi is not currently expected to be part of the deal. He is looking at different opportunities and is not understood to be keen on joining Crystal Palace.

“I still expect this to be a straight negotiation for Lacroix rather than a swap arrangement.”

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has revealed that Lacroix is having a ‘medical’ at Chelsea on Friday ahead of a move to Stamford Bridge.

READ: Chelsea, Man Utd target says ‘yes’ to Premier League transfer – but there is one problem

Ornstein posted on X: ‘Maxence Lacroix set for medical today before joining Chelsea from Crystal Palace. ~£52m deal being finalised⁠. 26yo centre-back to sign #CFC contract until June 2032⁠. Chibuike Nwaiwu among alternative #CPFC options to Chrislain Matsima @TheAthleticFC.’

Is Kerim Alajbegovic the next big Chelsea signing?

And now Romano has revealed that their next big target is Bayer Leverkusen winger Alajbegovic after getting the Lacroix signing over the line.

Romano added: “Kerim Alajbegovic is attracting Chelsea’s attention. The winger returned to Bayer Leverkusen after the club activated their buy-back clause following his spell at Red Bull Salzburg.

“He has also impressed for Bosnia, including at the World Cup, and Chelsea have taken information on him.

“This is a player Xabi Alonso already knew well from his time at Bayer Leverkusen and someone he has continued to monitor closely.

“I’m not saying Xabi Alonso has specifically requested the signing, but Alajbegovic is one of the names being discussed internally.

“For Chelsea, he would be a project signing for the future. Several Italian clubs are also pushing strongly because they can offer him more immediate first-team football.

“Atalanta were interested, but there is currently no agreement between the clubs, allowing other Serie A sides to enter the race.

“So the decision will also depend on whether the player prefers Chelsea’s long-term project or an immediate role in Italy.”

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