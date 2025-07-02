Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Chelsea’s next two targets after they complete a double deal worth around £115.5m.

Unsurprisingly, the Blues have been active in the transfer market this summer as they are second in our ranking of this window’s biggest spenders, investing around £154m on additions.

Joao Pedro is their latest addition, with an initial fee of around £55m spent to sign him from Premier League rivals Brighton. He is part of a £115.5m double deal as they are also closing in on Dortmund star Jamie Gittens.

Pedro to Chelsea was announced on Wednesday afternoon and on the move, he revealed a key reason behind his decision to join the Premier League giants.

“I grew up watching the Premier League, and Chelsea were a club that won trophies. So, when you join Chelsea, you can only think one thing: to win trophies,” Pedro said in an interview for Chelsea’s website.

“Every competition, you have to think, ‘I play for Chelsea and that is my ambition’.”

He added: “I’m close a little bit to David Luiz. I spoke to him, not about Chelsea, but about my career and how I could develop better. He helped me.”

Romano confirms Chelsea won’t be “done” after landing Pedro and Gittens, with two more signings planned. It is also suggested that they could hijack Nottingham Forest to land a new winger.

“Chelsea are not done yet. First of all, they’re looking at centre-backs and they’re also looking at one more potential offensive addition,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Arsenal are considering a move for Noni Madueke but the reality is that nothing has changed. No proposal has been sent to Chelsea and no contract has been sent to the player. They just had talks to understand the position of the player last week.

“If Madueke decides to leave, Chelsea could still add one more attacking player. Malick Fofana from Lyon is one of the options but it’s not only Chelsea here.

“Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement with Lyon. But there’s no agreement with the player. Fofana is assessing his options and waiting for Champions League clubs.

“There were talks from Bayern, Napoli and Chelsea. He’s waiting to see if one of these clubs goes strong to sign him.”

An exit for Madueke is looking increasingly likely as Arsenal have since made an official ‘offer’ for the England international, who is a cheaper alternative to their favourite option.