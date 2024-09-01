Chelsea: Romano makes Osimhen prediction amid ‘final proposal’ as he drops key ‘crazy saga’ details

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has explained how the ‘crazy end to the summer saga’ involving Chelsea and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen unfolded.

Chelsea were the biggest spenders in Europe during the summer transfer window but they failed to sign a world-class striker.

The Blues identified Osimhen as their top target and at one stage, they looked likely to sign him on deadline day but this deal did not go through.

Osimhen has previously been priced out of a move to the Premier League and there is still a £110m release clause in his contract, but Napoli was open to letting him leave in the summer as the Nigeria international was pushing for a move and they have signed Romelu Lukaku to replace him.

The prolific goalscorer was being target by Chelsea and Al-Ahli, but the Premier League giants were given a free run at signing him as the Saudi Pro League side opted to sign Ivan Toney on deadline day instead.

Romano has provided a detailed report on how this “crazy saga” unfolded, saying Chelsea’s “deal collapsed” after they made a “final proposal” an hour before the 11pm deadline.

“Victor Osimhen is staying at Napoli after a completely crazy final 24-48 hours of the summer transfer window,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“On Friday morning, Saudi club Al Ahli were 80% convinced that they were going to sign Osimhen. There was an agreement between Al Ahli and Napoli, and negotiations with the player.

“Then, Napoli started changing some of the details of the deal, and Al Ahli decided to call Ivan Toney instead, telling him he could come for a medical. At that point, the Osimhen deal was on total stand-by, meaning that for Osimhen it was pretty much Chelsea or nothing.

“A Chelsea delegation had been in Italy trying to reach an agreement with Osimhen – they spent a long time working to reach an agreement with the player.

“There were several add-ons and bonuses to make their proposal higher, whilst keeping in line with Financial Fair Play, but their proposal still wasn’t close to the €11-12m net salary of Osimhen at Napoli.

“I think in the end Chelsea made five or six proposals, and one final one at 10pm, but again it was not even close, and so the deal collapsed.

“This was the Osimhen case, with Chelsea trying until the end, and at one point confident about getting the deal done because Napoli had no other option to sell to, but in the end Osimhen said no to their contract proposal.”

Romano has also revealed his “expectation” for what lies ahead for Osimhen, saying his “future will be re-assessed” in January.

“The final crucial point is that Osimhen is now out of the Napoli project for this season,” Romano added.

“Their situation is completely tense as Osimhen now looks set to stay at Napoli, unless something crazy happens with another Saudi club in the next days, but he would be completely out of Antonio Conte’s first-team squad.

“Osimhen told Napoli he didn’t want to play for them anymore, and now he’s staying at the club in this crazy and tense situation.

“At the moment, the expectation is for Osimhen to remain out of the Napoli squad until the January window.

“Then I’m not able to predict the future…if they will find a way to fix this situation, we see. But at the moment the relationship is completely broken and in January his future will be re-assessed.”