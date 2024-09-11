According to reports, Chelsea’s interest in Nigeria international Victor Osimhen “remains absolutely concrete” after they missed out on him in the summer.

Chelsea were the biggest spenders in Europe in the summer but they still lack a world-class forward.

Osimhen has been their top target for several windows and they pursued him in the summer but could not agree on a deal with the striker on deadline day.

In recent windows, Osimhen had been priced out of a move elsewhere, but Napoli lowered their demands in the summer and Chelsea were in talks over a loan deal, which included an obligation to buy clause.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli were also interested in Osimhen, but ultimately opted to sign Ivan Toney as a cheaper alternative.

A recent report has claimed Chelsea felt the Osimhen deal was ‘risky’, but Romano has revealed how they have ‘left the race open’ to sign him next year.

“Obviously, for now Osimhen has only just signed for Galatasaray, so we need to respect Galatasaray,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“Also on the player side, and his representatives, they want to respect Galatasaray, and that is the only focus for now. What I can say, however, is that Chelsea’s appreciation for Osimhen remains.

“While it’s true that it was a difficult summer, a difficult negotiation and a difficult situation in general for Osimhen and Chelsea this summer, at the same time it’s important to say that Chelsea didn’t leave the Osimhen talks at the end of August with the feeling that they don’t want to hear from this player anymore.

“Sometimes it can happen in football that there are long negotiations that don’t work out and then a club gets upset and leaves that negotiation, perhaps forever.

“That didn’t happen here, it was not the case as Chelsea’s appreciation for Osimhen remains. Chelsea understand that it was a complicated negotiation in terms of the financials involved, but their appreciation of the player remains absolutely concrete.

“We’ll have to see what happens in January or the summer as it’s still a while away, but Chelsea’s appreciation is still there.”

Romano has also confirmed that Chelsea were “really pushing” to sign Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran.

“Another striker we know Chelsea considered was Jhon Duran, and Aston Villa chief Monchi has spoken about the club turning down as many as 40 offers for the talented young Colombian striker this summer,” Romano added.

“40 clubs is too much I think. By the way, Chelsea and West Ham had him on their list but also AC Milan were interested in June, before signing Morata, then he was too expensive.

“But the two clubs really pushing for him were Chelsea and West Ham, that’s the reality.”