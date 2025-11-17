Romano rejects two Chelsea transfers worth £220m: ‘There are no talks, no conversations’

Chelsea are not trying to sign Rodrygo or Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid in the January transfer window, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Two Premier League wins in a row before the international break have pushed the Blues up to third in the table with Enzo Maresca’s side six points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool were the only club in world football that spent more on transfers in the summer than Chelsea with the Blues parting with over £280m to sign ten players.

And there have already been rumours that Chelsea will part with more cash in the January transfer window with unhappy Real Madrid duo Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior both linked.

But transfer expert Romano has ruled out Chelsea signing either of the Real Madrid stars as the Blues are “going in a different direction” with their transfer policy.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I wanted to talk with you guys about Chelsea because we had reports from Brazil about Rodrygo and I told you, ‘No, this deal is not true. There are no talks, no conversations’.

“From what I’m told, Rodrygo is not even on the list at Chelsea. So at the moment there is absolutely zero in these reports on Rodrygo and Chelsea.

“From Spain in recent days, we also saw links between Vinicius Jr and Chelsea. Some links in Spain, some reports in Spain, saying that Vini is probably one of the players being considered by Chelsea in case he decides to leave Real Madrid.

“Guys, what I can tell you is that also in this case, similar to Rodrygo, for a reason that is not the quality of these players – it’s not about liking or not liking players like Rodrygo or Vinicius as these are fantastic players – but Chelsea are going in a different direction.

“Chelsea are going in the direction of Estevao. Chelsea are going in the direction of Cole Palmer. Chelsea are going in the direction of the new signings I told you with an exclusive story two days ago: Deinner Ordonez.

“Chelsea are going in that direction. Talented players, of course, also important players ready to make an impact, but opportunities. In the case of these names, the salaries, the cost of the eventual deals would be massive. Chelsea are going in a different direction.”

Romano continued: “I always say: remember the Victor Osimhen deal from summer 2024. Chelsea had conversations to sign Osimhen in 2024, but then they decided not to proceed because they didn’t want to change the salary structure. So salary is something really important when you mention Chelsea and when you mention transfer news about Chelsea. Don’t forget the direction they’re going.

“That’s really, really important. So zero in these stories for Rodrygo and also for Vinicius Jr.”