Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed the “mutual feeling” between Chelsea and Moises Caicedo amid reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

During the 2023 summer transfer window, Chelsea paid a then-British record transfer fee to beat Liverpool in the race to sign Caicedo for around £115m.

24-year-old Caicedo had a difficult debut season at Stamford Bridge, though his performances have reached a new level this term as it is widely considered to be one of the best footballers in the world.

Over the weekend, Caicedo played a key role for Chelsea as they deservedly beat Spurs 1-0 and speaking post-match, goalkeeper Robert Sanchez described his teammate as an “actual animal”.

“I don’t really need to talk about him but he’s an actual animal,” Sanchez said.

“He’s the best player on the planet in his position. He’s one of the best in the world, who is better than him in that position? He’s a beast. Every 50-50, every challenge he wins and is so composed on the ball.

“I haven’t seen him change much. As a player and as a character, he’s always been the same, hard work, effort, quiet but a very good guy.

“Obviously, he’s filled out with his body a bit more with age and with experience, he’s just got better and better on the pitch. His confidence has also gone higher and higher. He’s a boss at winning the midfield.”

There has been speculation regarding Caicedo in recent months as he recently changed agents and has been linked with a possible move to Real Madrid, but Romano has shut down reports of an exit.

Romano claims there is a “mutual feeling” between Caicedo and Chelsea over his future.

“Moises Caicedo is a fantastic player and Chelsea love him,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“A few weeks ago, Caicedo changed his agents, and so there was some sort of story around that. But I can guarantee you that despite all the stories saying appreciation from Real Madrid, there is nothing really concrete at this stage. Moises is fully focused on Chelsea.

“Chelsea started some conversations in August, but at very early stages, with the agents of Caicedo over a new contract. Then he decided to change his agents, so now he has different people and they have to restart the conversation.

“It’s not a situation of urgency – Caicedo signed a very long contract two years ago on a very big salary. So, Caicedo is not a player who is in a difficult situation in terms of contract. He’s a player who is on a very good, very long contract. So, Chelsea are not in a rush.

“Caicedo is very happy at the club, and this is the mutual feeling between Moises and Chelsea.”