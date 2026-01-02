Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on Chelsea’s search for a new head coach, with it claimed that they have two ‘leading’ targets.

Chelsea are looking for a new head coach to replace Enzo Maresca, who parted company with the Premier League giants on Thursday morning.

Maresca‘s exit from Chelsea had been coming for a long time as he had butted heads with club chiefs and been heavily linked with a possible move to Manchester City to replace Pep Guardiola.

The Italian head coach has also not been helped by Chelsea’s poor run of form before the New Year, with the Blues only winning one of their previous seven matches.

Naturally, Chelsea have already been linked with several potential replacements for Maresca, though a report on Thursday afternoon claimed four possible candidates are not in the frame.

Instead, it’s been widely reported that Liam Rosenior, who manages BlueCo-owned Strasbourg, is the favourite to replace Maresca.

Journalist Rudy Galetti has named Rosenior as a ‘leading’ target, but he also believes Fulham boss Marco Silva is in a similar position ahead of the expiry of his contract in the summer.

Galetti explained: ‘Marco Silva (Fulham) and Liam Rosenior (Strasbourg) are currently the leading names being considered by Chelsea to replace Maresca as head coach.

‘The club aims to avoid rushed decisions and will take the time – several days – to carefully consider its choice.’

Romano has not named Silva, but he explained how a “domino” effect could lead to Rosenior being appointed.

“Chelsea decided to part ways immediately with Enzo Maresca. It is over today after a very complicated and tense situation between the parties. There were many questions about the future and today the decision has been made,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Let me be very clear on some names. Oliver Glasner will not be the next Chelsea manager. There are no contacts. Cesc Fabregas will not leave Como. Forget about that.

“Forget about superstars like Jurgen Klopp, Zinedine Zidane or Jose Mourinho. Chelsea will not go for that kind of solution. Chelsea are looking for the perfect fit for their project.

“Liam Rosenior is the leading candidate to become the new Chelsea manager. He is really appreciated internally and discussions are ongoing.

“If Chelsea appoint Rosenior, then BlueCo will also need a solution for Strasbourg.

“They want to protect the Strasbourg project and make sure they have a strong coach. So this could be the domino. This could be the plan.”