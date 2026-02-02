Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea have turned to another centre-back after missing out on Jeremy Jacquet, who is heading to Liverpool.

For most of this transfer window, Chelsea have focused on signing a new centre-back and have prioritised Jacquet.

The Blues have loads of talented youngsters in their squad, but they are arguably lacking in the goalkeeper, centre-back and striker positions.

The London side have recognised this fault and made a push to sign Jacquet from Rennes in this window, though a move has proven difficult to pull off.

Chelsea and Rennes were initially far apart regarding Jacquet’s valuation, while the Ligue Un club have also been keen to avoid selling their prized asset in this window.

The Blues have also faced competition from elsewhere, with Liverpool and Bayern Munich also showing interest in the centre-back.

Chelsea appeared the most likely destination for Jacquet for most of this window, but the situation has changed in the past 24 hours as Liverpool have moved to the front of the queue and secured a deal with Rennes.

On Sunday night, Romano confirmed the details of Jacquet’s move to Liverpool. He said on X: ‘BREAKING: Jeremy Jacquet to Liverpool, here we go! Deal agreed now for June 2026, as revealed.

‘Understand fee is €60m plus €10m add-ons to Rennes. Jeremy has agreed personal terms with #LFC.

‘Agreement done for summer 2026 for one of the most talented CBs in the world.’

A couple of hours after this update, Romano revealed that Chelsea have struck a deal to bring Mamadou Sarr back from his loan stint at parent club Strasbourg to provide extra cover at centre-back for the remainder of this season.

Romano said on X: ‘BREAKING: Chelsea set to recall Mamadou Sarr from Strasbourg, here we go!

‘Decision made as Chelsea believe Sarr is top talent at centre back for long term, key part of project and his return is imminent.

‘Formal steps to follow with #CFC on it on #DeadlineDay.’

Journalist Ben Jacobs, meanwhile, has explained that Liverpool’s stance, plus Chelsea’s position on Sarr and another centre-back, contributed to Liam Rosenior’s side missing out on Jacquet.

Jacobs said: ‘Chelsea’s perspective on Jeremy Jacquet is the situation changed within the last 48 hours.

‘Liverpool were aggressive, having starting talks at least three weeks ago before making a big push to pre-agree the deal now.

‘Chelsea knew the fee Rennes wanted and believed personal terms not an issue, but now Mamadou Sarr is set to return from Strasbourg, and with no desire to hamper Josh Acheampong’s pathway or sell him, it now appears Chelsea have backed off entirely this evening.

‘Jacquet’s Liverpool medical to take place on Monday.’