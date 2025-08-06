Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed there are “two reasons” behind the delay on Chelsea’s move for RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons.

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea have been active in this summer’s transfer window after securing Champions League qualification, while their Club World Cup triumph has raised funds.

The Blues are second in our ranking of this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe as they have invested around £250m on signings.

Still, Enzo Maresca’s side are not finished in this summer’s window as their current focus is on strengthening in attacking positions.

Jorrel Hato is their last signing and their next signing could be another Dutchman as they are targeting Netherlands international Simons.

The talented forward has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months and Chelsea have emerged as his most likely destination.

RB Leipzig have opened the door to his exit as they have identified his replacement, but Romano has confirmed that there “has been no breakthrough” for Simons.

Romano claims this is due to “two reasons”, while he has also provided an update on Chelsea’s move for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

“Chelsea remain in talks with RB Leipzig and Xavi Simons wants to go there. There are advanced talks but the moment, there’s been no breakthrough. Why?” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“It’s not been done for two reasons. The first one is that RB Leipzig are completely focused on the Sesko deal. So they’ll resolve that and then clarify Xavi Simons.

“Secondly, Chelsea are working on the outgoings. I told you that the contract and salary are almost agreed but we have to wait for official statements for Armando Broja, Lesley Ugochukwu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and all the rest.

“Then there’s the conversation on the price between the two clubs which is something absolutely important.”

On Alejandro Garnacho, Romano added: “Chelsea also keep thinking about Alejandro Garnacho. Don’t forget about that story.”

Regarding Garnacho, a recent report from journalist Graeme Bailley suggested Chelsea are the furthest along in the process of signing the Man Utd outcast.

In a report for The Boot Room, he claimed: “Garnacho is determined to leave Old Trafford, we know that, and Chelsea appeal, but I am told he has not discounted other options.

“A move to Stamford Bridge does (stand out to him). Spurs and Villa like him, but Chelsea have done a lot of work so far.”