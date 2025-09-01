Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea and Bayern Munich have reached a new ‘agreement’ over Nicolas Jackson, who is getting his desired move after all.

Alexander Isak has been at the centre of this summer’s biggest transfer saga, though he has been closely followed by Jackson, who has also been granted his preferred move.

Jackson has dropped in the pecking order at Chelsea following the summer arrivals of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, so club chiefs decided to open the door to his exit amid interest from several Premier League and European clubs.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United have been linked with Jackson, though he has decided to prioritise a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Jackson will be behind Harry Kane in the pecking order at Bayern Munich, though a move to the German champions is difficult to refuse and he will back himself to be the Englishman’s long-term successor.

Over the weekend, Bayern Munich and Chelsea came to terms over a loan with a buy option for Jackson.

Chelsea negotiated a world-record 15 million loan fee for Jackson, though his proposed move to Bayern Munich collapsed as he was told to return to London after Delap suffered an injury during his side’s 2-0 win against Fulham on Saturday.

Naturally, Jackson and his agent were fuming at this development, and work has gone on behind the scenes to resurrect the deal.

Chelsea wanted to ensure that they have sufficient cover before permitting Jackson to complete his move to Bayern Munich and there have been renewed talks since the Blues managed to cancel Marc Guiu’s loan at Sunderland.

As mentioned, Jackson was initially set to join Bayern Munich on loan with an option to buy, though Chelsea have made the most of this dramatic situation to negotiate a better deal.

On Monday afternoon, Fabrizio Romano revealed that a ‘new agreement’ has been reached between the two clubs, with the deal for Jackson becoming a loan with an obligation to buy, while Chelsea will also receive a higher loan fee.

Romano said on X: “BREAKING: Bayern and Chelsea seal new agreement for Nicolas Jackson deal, done!

“Loan + buy clause with new element of obligation to buy included in the deal for 2026, as Chelsea wanted.

“Jackson already agreed 5 year deal at Bayern. €16.5m loan fee. Here we go again.”

Regarding the obligation to buy fee, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed: “Nicolas Jackson to join Bayern on a loan with obligation. Total package worth £70m. Jackson has agreed a five-year deal.

“Move resurrected this morning, as exclusively revealed on @talkSPORT.”