Chelsea have reached an astonishing agreement with Bayern Munich for Nicolas Jackson as Fabrizio Romano reveals the Blues held a ‘direct call’ over a new playmaker after signing Facundo Buonanotte from Brighton on Friday.

The Blues have signed both Joao Pedro and Liam Delap as new strikers this summer which pushed Jackson down he pecking order, and although Chelsea preferred his permanent sale, Bayern have agreed to pay €15m [£13m] to take him for the season, which amount to a world record fee for a loan.

Fabrizio Romano took to X to reveal the astonishing deal: ‘EXCL: Nicolas Jackson to Bayern, here we go! Deal agreed with Chelsea on initial loan move. €15m loan fee for one season plus buy option clause not mandatory for €80m package and sell-on clause. Jackson, set to fly to Bavaria with his agent Ali Barat from Epic Sports.’

The move pushes Chelsea into the black this summer, with their net spend almost exactly zero once Alejandro Garnacho’s been officially confirmed as a new player after joining from Manchester United, with Christopher Nkunku’s sale to AC Milan offsetting that cost.

They’ve been targeting further attacking players, and after Tottenham beat them to the signing of Xavi Simons, Romano revealed on Friday that they’ve bolstered their ranks with Buonanotte, who impressed on loan at Leicester from Brighton last season.

Romano wrote on X: BREAKING: ‘Facundo Buonanotte to Chelsea, here we go! Deal in place with loan move and there’s no buy option clause included. Understand Chelsea will have chance to match future bids and get Buonanotte if they can agree with Brighton. Exclusive story, confirmed.’

But despite reports to the contrary, the 20-year-old’s signing has not caused Chelsea to walk away from a possible deal for Barcelona’s Fermin Lopez.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claim the Blues ‘will go all out’ to sign the Spain international – who’s valued at €90m [£78m] by Barcelona – in what remains of the transfer window, with their resolve strengthened having missed out on Simons.

And Romano confirmed on Friday evening that Chelsea held further talks with Fermin’s representatives after landing Buonanotte and wait for the midfielder’s decision.

“Even after signing Facundo Buonanotte, Chelsea had a new direct call with the agents of Fermin Lopez to try to understand the situation,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“But Chelsea and Barca are both waiting to see what Fermin Lopez wants to do.

“In Spain, the media said he would release a statement on Friday clarifying his future but he didn’t do that, let’s see what happens on Saturday. Club-to-club talks will only advance when their is an indication from the player.

“Barcelona maintain belief that Fermin will not go.”