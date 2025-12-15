Chelsea: Rooney calls out ‘very strange’ Maresca comments as ‘very premeditated’ like Salah

Wayne Rooney doubts Enzo Maresca has done himself any good with his bizarre post-Everton comments.

Wayne Rooney doubts Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca will get any protection from the club’s board after his “very strange” comments after their win over Everton.

Goals from Cole Palmer and Malo Gusto secured a 2-0 win over the Toffees and moved the Blues up to fourth in the Premier League table.

Bizarrely, Maresca described the build-up to the match at Stamford Bridge as “the worst 48 hours” in his reign at Chelsea before refusing to clarify who the comments were aimed at.

Maresca told reporters: “The last 48 hours have been the worst 48 hours since I joined the club because many people didn’t support us.

“So I’m very happy for Malo, that the effort from Malo and from the rest show that they are all there and they want to help this club.”

When asked to clarify his statement, Maresca repeated: “Worst 48 hours since I joined the club because people didn’t support me and the team. I love the fans and we are very happy with the fans.”

READ: ‘Cold’ Palmer warms Chelsea hearts after latest self-fulfilling stumble out of a title race

The comments were seemingly aimed at the club’s ownership but Rooney doubts his comments will have brought the board on side.

The Man Utd legend said on the latest episode of The Wayne Rooney Show: “For me it was very similar to the Mo Salah situation last week where it was very premeditated.

“He knows exactly what he is saying and who he is aiming it at and the board and owners at Chelsea will know it is aimed at them.”

Rooney added: “You’ve got to respect the owners of a football club. They employ you and bring you in, so it’s their way and I feel he’s gone a bit against that,” Rooney added.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

* Terry insists Chelsea player is ‘best in world football’ after Maresca’s bizarre rant

* Chelsea told to sign Man City star to replace current Maresca starter who has ‘improved dramatically’

* Ten summer transfer ‘fixes’ already in need of an upgrade features Gyokeres and Chelsea trio

“It is something that’s clearly happened, whether it’s a disagreement or he feels his job is under pressure and he doesn’t feel it should be because of the two trophies he’s won and the points he’s picked up.

“I don’t feel like he’s a manager that will backtrack. He has got a passion about him and a drive about him. Whether he has heard things, like the club might want him out and he’s been proactive to go on the front foot, you don’t know why he’s done it. It’s very strange.

“I don’t think he’ll get the protection now he’s come out and done what he has done. That will be very difficult for the club to come and protect him, which is a shame.”