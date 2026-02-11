Chelsea boss Rosenior slams one Blues star in ‘ridiculous’ draw at home to Leeds United

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior has criticised Moises Caicedo for his role in Leeds United’s first goal in a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The Blues took a commanding two-goal lead before the hour mark against the Yorkshire side with Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer getting on the scoresheet.

But Caicedo’s clumsy challenge on Jayden Bogle in the penalty area saw Leeds awarded a spot-kick, which Lukas Nmecha dispatched to give the Whites a lifeline.

Just six minutes later, Leeds equalised through Noah Okafor after the Switzerland international had an easy tap-in with Bogle causing carnage in the Chelsea penalty area.

And Rosenior picked out Caicedo out for criticism following his poor challenge on Bogle to give away Leeds’ penalty, the Chelsea boss said in his post-match press conference: “We didn’t take care of two key moments, we didn’t stay calm.

“Moi [Caicedo] is a magnificent player and has been top since I came in but we make a poor decision there. We give away a penalty.

“The penalty goes in, they hit a few long balls, pick up some second balls. The lad handballs it and it affects my players.

“We just have to make sure we take care of moments and be professional. The ridiculous thing for us is that they’ve managed to score two goals in a five-minute period and for the rest of the game, we were the better team.

“I genuinely can’t remember Leeds having a shot or a moment in the game.

“Anything can happen in football when you don’t take care of key moments, but I hope people can see the progression already. There’s a change in the things I like to see.”

Chelsea, who would have moved up into fourth place with a win, could have taken all three points when Palmer missed an open goal from just yards out late on.

Reacting to Palmer’s shocking miss, Rosenior added: “He’s in the position, 999 times out of 1000, he scores, it was just that one in that moment.

“We shouldn’t be in that position. The game should be done at 2-0. I need to show the players certain things to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

Goalscorer Pedro thought Chelsea “controlled the game” against Leeds and should have killed the game earlier in the match.

Pedro told TNT Sports: “We are very frustrated because I think we started the game very well. We controlled the game, 1-0, 2-0 and then we conceded.

“I think this season has been like this. We need to be more consistent, more focused and kill the game. Today it happened again. Tomorrow we need to look at ourselves and see where we need to improve.

“It is not only today but other games at home we dropped points. If you want to be in the Champions League, you can’t drop points like this.”