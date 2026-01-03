According to reports, a deal is not yet completed for Liam Rosenior to replace Enzo Maresca at Chelsea and his move may still ‘fall through’.

Rosenior has emerged as Chelsea’s top target as they scour the market for a head coach to replace Maresca, who was dismissed on Thursday morning.

The Blues opted to part company with Maresca after his relationship with club chiefs broke down, while they have also only won one of their last seven Premier League matches.

There are reportedly three reasons for Chelsea targeting Rosenior, who has done a great job with BlueCo-owned Strasbourg over the past couple of years.

Still, this would be a huge step up for Rosenior, who is still relatively inexperienced as a manager and untested at the top level.

On Friday evening, Fabrizio Romano insisted that Rosenior is “expected” to be appointed, while three alternatives have been “ruled out”.

“Chelsea are making progress in their search for a new manager, and as I have been telling you for some time, the leading candidate is Liam Rosenior,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“He is doing a very good job at Strasbourg, and after one year and a half of rebuilding the project, the results are now very positive.

“The timing is important to explain. Chelsea and Strasbourg share the same ownership group, so before finalising anything, BlueCo want to make sure they have the right replacement in place at Strasbourg. They do not want a normal solution; they want another elite young coach to continue the project.

“Other names mentioned in England have been ruled out. Francesco Farioli is fully focused on Porto, Andoni Iraola has confirmed he is staying at Bournemouth, and Cesc Fabregas has said he is committed to Como.

“Conversations are ongoing for Rosenior to replace Enzo Maresca, and if everything goes to plan, he is expected to become the new Chelsea head coach in the coming days.”

Despite this, an insider on X has claimed that there is a ‘big split’ at Chelsea over whether to appoint Rosenior, who has ‘asked’ for a specific new player in his negotiations’, though this target is yet to be named.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg, meanwhile, has explained that Chelsea’s move for Rosenior could collapse.

Plettenberg explained on X: ‘Understand talks between Liam #Rosenior and Chelsea are progressing well and are advanced. If nothing extraordinary happens, the 41 y/o will become the new head coach of Chelsea.

‘However, it’s not done yet. The proposed deal could still fall through. #CFC Contract with RC Straßburg valid until 2028.’