Chelsea are going ‘all out’ to bring Diego Simeone to Stamford Bridge as Liam Rosenior’s replacement in the summer, according to reports.

The Blues have lost six and won one of their last seven matches in all competitions with their only victory coming in a 7-0 rout of League One strugglers Port Vale in the FA Cup.

Chelsea had enough opportunities to beat Manchester United over the weekend but a Matheus Cunha goal just before half-time was enough to give Michael Carrick’s side a 1-0 win.

The Blues have now failed to score in their last four Premier League matches and there is speculation that Rosenior could be under pressure if he doesn’t turn things around.

Fabrizio Romano said of Rosenior’s future before the defeat to Manchester United: “Chelsea’s message, though, is that they want to back and trust the manager. That is the message coming from the club. It is a difficult moment for Chelsea, for sure, but they do not forget that the manager arrived in January. So it is not the same as having a pre-season and preparing your own team. That is how Chelsea see it.

“Of course, we are in an industry that is always linked to results, so we have to understand how the end of the season will go. That will also help us understand more about the summer transfer window. But for now, the message from the club is clear. They want to trust the manager.”

READ: Cole Palmer has ‘brains of a suet pudding’ as Spurs relegation celebrated

And now reports in Spain are claiming that Chelsea are ‘going all out’ to bring in Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone with the Blues board ‘looking for a new direction after a season full of doubts’.

Chelsea see the Argentinian ‘as the ideal manager to rebuild their project’ with poor results sparking ‘internal debate’ around Rosenior, who replaced Enzo Maresca earlier this season.

The report adds: ‘In this context, Diego Simeone’s name has gained prominence. Chelsea are looking for a proven manager who can return the team to the top flight, and the Atletico Madrid coach fits the bill perfectly.

‘Liam Rosenior remains in his position, but his role is precarious. Chelsea’s board is seriously considering a change and sees Diego Simeone as a reliable option to lead the new project.’

Hoddle: ‘I think they’ll give him that opportunity’

Former Chelsea boss Glenn Hoddle reckons the Blues will stick with Rosenior next season despite the real possibility of missing out on the Champions League.

Hoddle told Premier League Productions: “They’re in a really sticky position.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

* Chelsea get green light to snare Cesc Fabregas as Como president also namechecks Arsenal

* Man Utd stars mock Alejandro Garnacho after Chelsea win as damning snubs revealed

* Chelsea top scorers against the Big Six: Enzo Fernandez second in current squad

“For me, for Liam to stay in that job now until the end of the season, I think they’ll give him that opportunity but he’s got to finish on a high note, he’s got to get some wins under his belt.

“The reason they brought him in is he’s a young manager, he’s part of their project, if you like, if you want to use that word, and I think they’ll give him that chance.

“But he’s going to have to start winning, even if he doesn’t get in the Champions League, they’re in the FA Cup semi-final so they could actually win a trophy still.

“I think they’ll stay with him and give him a pre-season and I think they’ll start with him but he’s going to have to start next season in a positive way, if not, I think then he could be on a bit of dodgy ground.”