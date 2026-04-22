Xabi Alonso has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Liverpool.

Chelsea could be the ‘new destination’ for Xabi Alonso as Liam Rosenior comes under increasing pressure at Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

The Blues lost 3-0 to Brighton on Tuesday night in a game they were second best in throughout with Ferdi Kadioglu, Jack Hinshelwood and Danny Welbeck scoring the goals for the hosts.

Chelsea are now seven points off the Champions League places after Brighton leapfrogged them into sixth place as the Premier League heads into the final run-in.

There have already been rumours that Rosenior now faces the sack after the Blues lost their fifth Premier League match in a row and tasted defeat for the sixth time in seven matches.

Tim Sherwood has predicted that “will not survive” the sack this season after their damaging loss to Brighton and there is already a name in the frame to take over.

Former Real Madrid head coach Alonso has been linked with a move to Chelsea after Sky Sports reported on Tuesday that Arne Slot is set to stay at Liverpool for another season.

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The report insisted that Liverpool are ‘expected to continue’ with Slot next season despite consistent rumours that Alonso could be lined up for the job.

And now reports in Spain claim that Alonso has found a ‘new destination’ at Chelsea with the Spaniard ‘forced to change course’ after the news emerged of Slot’s stay.

Alonso ‘fits the profile’ that Chelsea are looking for as they weigh up whether to keep Rosenior on amid a terrible run of results and performances.

The former Liverpool midfielder, who was sacked by Real Madrid earlier this year, is described as a ‘leading candidate’ for the Stamford Bridge job.

The report adds: ‘His playing style, his ability to work with young players, and his knowledge of European football make him a very attractive option to lead the project.’

Former Rangers and Scotland striker Ally McCoist insists that Alonso could even be a surprise candidate to take over at Newcastle if Eddie Howe leaves.

READ: Liam Rosenior showed his ‘arrogance’ from first day at Chelsea

When asked about Alonso’s prospects, McCoist said on talkSPORT: “I think he might [be in the frame for Newcastle]. That doesn’t sound too daft.

“I think that’s the kind of project, job, that Alonso would have the opportunity to go and build and continue the great work that Eddie has done and achieved.

“But at this moment in time, I don’t know what will happen, but I’d be very disappointed [if Howe were to leave Newcastle].”

Oliver Glasner is leaving Crystal Palace at the end of the season but McCoist doesn’t see the Austrian at Chelsea next season.

On Glasner, McCoist said: “He won a European trophy [with Eintracht Frankfurt].

“And when you think about what he’s achieved, he’s turned that Palace team into a cup-winning side, winning the Community Shield as well.

“They lost one or two players and have been consistent this year, and they could, and probably should, win a European trophy.

“But I don’t see Glasner as a Chelsea manager.”

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