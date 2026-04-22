Chelsea make Rosenior sack decision as BlueCo ‘offered elite replacement; ‘defining factor’ revealed

Chelsea have reportedly made a decision regarding head coach Liam Rosenior’s future, while they have been ‘offered an elite replacement’.

Rosenior was always going to be up against it at Chelsea due to his lack of experience, and he has been proven to be out of his depth.

Under Rosenior, Chelsea have lost seven of their last eight games in all competitions and have ten defeats in 23 matches overall.

The Blues arguably hit a new low on Tuesday night, losing 3-0 to Brighton without registering a single shot on target.

Brighton utterly dominated Chelsea and should have won by a bigger scoreline, with the clamour for Rosenior to be dismissed increasing as their season worsens.

After the 3-0 loss to Brighton, a report claimed Chelsea have now decided to sack Rosenior after ‘calling an emergency meeting’.

READ: Ranking 24 BlueCo mistakes at Chelsea as Rosenior appointment joins three sackings



However, other outlets have reported that Chelsea sees a long-term future with Rosenior and could back him beyond this season.

And a report from TEAMtalk correspondent Graeme Bailey claims Chelsea’s latest ‘sack decision’ regarding Rosenior, with Champions League ‘not the defining factor in his future’.

The Blues are reported to have been ‘offered’ current Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann as an ‘elite replacement option’, but it is also noted that Chelsea’s run-in will decide Rosenior’s future.

The report explains:

‘Sources indicate that, rather than Chelsea acting now, the last five matches of the season will be pivotal in determining Rosenior’s fate. ‘Crucially, it is not just results that will be assessed, but also how the squad responds to the current slump and whether there are clear signs of progress and cohesion. For now, Rosenior retains the backing of the ownership, but with pressure mounting and alternatives being explored.’

READ MORE: Liam Rosenior showed his ‘arrogance’ from first day at Chelsea



Despite this, former Premier League boss Tim Sherwood has argued after the loss to Brighton that Rosenior “will not survive”.

“It was a team playing against a bunch of individuals who had no spirit, no character,” Sherwood said on Sky Sports.

“I’ve just watched them at the end going up to the Chelsea fans, half of them had already left the stadium probably 20 minutes ago, it was done and dusted after the second goal went in.”

He added: “I don’t like saying it but there are demonstrations there and flags out against BlueCo, he will not survive this, Liam Rosenior will not survive this, unfortunately for him.

“It’s a real tough job for any manager to go in there and change the environment because these Chelsea fans have been brought up winning trophies, the biggest trophies, with the biggest players. It’s a development club.”

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