Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior “will not survive” the sack after the Blues lost 3-0 against Brighton in the Premier League on Tuesday night, according to Tim Sherwood.

The Blues were second best against the Seagulls as goals from Ferdi Kadioglu, Jack Hinshelwood and Danny Welbeck put Chelsea to the sword.

Chelsea are seventh in the Premier League table after the result meant Brighton leapfrogged Rosenior’s men in the standings and Champions League football next season now seems out of their grasp.

Rosenior was already under pressure before the defeat to Brighton and there are now rumours that he will now be sacked by Chelsea after the latest poor result

And former Tottenham head coach Sherwood insists that Rosenior “will not survive” the latest result amid demonstrations against BlueCo’s ownership.

Sherwood told Sky Sports: “It was a team playing against a bunch of individuals who had no spirit, no character.

READ: Ranking 24 BlueCo mistakes at Chelsea as Rosenior appointment joins three sackings

“I’ve just watched them at the end going up to the Chelsea fans, half of them had already left the stadium probably 20 minutes ago, it was done and dusted after the second goal went in.

“They played five at the back in the first half, it was embarrassing the amount of room Brighton had, second half was a little bit better at the start.

“He [Rosenior] was lucky at half time it was only one [goal], Garnacho came on and gave more in forward areas but as soon as they got the second goal with Hinshelwood, we’re talking an academy player who played in every single position on the pitch, he played full-back, he’s outstanding in that position, plays in midfield, he played as a No.10 tonight, he was outstanding.

“I don’t like saying it but there are demonstrations there and flags out against BlueCo, he will not survive this, Liam Rosenior will not survive this, unfortunately for him.

“It’s a real tough job for any manager to go in there and change the environment because these Chelsea fans have been brought up winning trophies, the biggest trophies, with the biggest players. It’s a development club.”

‘Three or four’ Chelsea players ‘gave everything’

Chelsea head coach Rosenior admitted after the match that only “three or four” of his players “gave everything” in their loss to Brighton.

Rosenior told Chelsea TV after the match: “For the fans, honestly, apologise, that’s unacceptable

“I will defend the players when they deserve to be defended. Three or four of them gave everything, I’m not going to name names but three or four is not good enough.

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“I have my own ideas about what needs to happen at this club moving forward. All I can do at the moment is apologise to the fans for what we put in today.”

Rosenior also apologised to the Chelsea supporters in his post-match press conference, he said: “I think for the supporters, I understand. I understand their frustration.

“It’s my job as the head coach and the manager of the football club. The buck stops with me. I have thick skin and I understand why the fans are frustrated. I’m frustrated with the performances we’re putting in.

“I’ve just got to keep working hard with the staff, with the players but what I do need to do is really look at how we go about games, the personnel of the team, who I can trust and rely on in difficult moments, because not enough players showed that today in the game.”