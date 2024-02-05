Chelsea boss Pochettino to use Potter, Lampard trick in ‘desperate bid’ to save his job

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino will look to change his formation in an attempt to turn around the Blues’ fortunes this season, according to reports.

Pochettino’s side put in another poor display as they were beaten 4-2 by Wolves at Stamford Bridge with Gary O’Neil’s men winning in west London for the first time since 1979.

Chelsea supporters directed their anger at both the players and manager after they were booed off the pitch at half-time and at full-time.

Matheus Cunha scored a hat-trick to help Wolves inflict a tenth Premier League defeat in 23 games this season with Chelsea dropping below their opponents into 11th position.

The Blues now have a testing run of fixtures with Premier League matches against Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Tottenham following on from their FA Cup fourth round replay against Aston Villa on Wednesday, before they face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final in 20 days’ time.

And now the Evening Standard claim that Pochettino is ‘considering a switch to a three-man defence in a desperate bid to salvage Chelsea’s season’ and potentially save his job.

READ MORE: Arsenal and Brighton stick it to critics but Pochettino, Liverpool and pathetic Palace the biggest losers

The Chelsea boss is ‘weighing up a move away from his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation’ as he looks to ‘provide greater defensive solidity’ with his side leaking goals in recent weeks.

Pochettino hinted that changes were needed following the humbling by Wolves and he could revert to a tactic used by predecessors Graham Potter and Frank Lampard.

The former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss admitted “no one can be safe” after seeing his side torn apart by Wolves on Sunday.

Pochettino said after the match: “I think we are all not good enough at the moment, that’s the reality. Myself also. I’m the first responsible for the situation. What we were showing today was that we are not good enough. I agree 100 per cent.

“We didn’t manage the situation properly. No one can be safe. I don’t want to come here and say I am the best and the players the worst. I think we are all responsible. But the players need to take responsibility also.

“At the moment we are not matching the history of the club. We need to accept that and to be critical but we cannot give up.”

On their overall performance, Pochettino added: “We didn’t start badly. Then the way we conceded the first goal, the team suffered the impact. Rather than build momentum for us and to trust our play, it was a difficult moment to manage after that. The energy dropped.

“The main problem is we feel the pressure and the stress to win, to play well, to perform. We didn’t have time after we scored to build our momentum in the game and to dominate and to play easy and to feel confident.”