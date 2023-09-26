Pochettino sack? Wright claims Chelsea boss’ future is in doubt as report gives ‘major update’

Ian Wright thinks Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino should “start worrying” about his job if they don’t win their next two Premier League matches.

The Blues have made a poor start to the new season with Pochettino‘s side managing just one win from their opening six Premier League fixtures.

Chelsea sit in 14th position with five points from a possible 18 and already well behind the top four places in the league.

The Blues only scored 38 goals in 38 league matches last term and the same problem is persisting this season with five goals from their first six games.

And former Arsenal striker Wright thinks their next two Premier League fixtures against Fulham and Burnley could decide Pochettino’s future.

“You look at those [next 10 fixtures], a derby against Fulham and then Burnley, those are must-win games,” Wright said on The Kelly and Wrighty Show.

“You would worry for them [if they lose the next two]. You look at Chelsea and you think something is going to have to give soon. I think it’s the next two games. If they don’t do it, you have to start worrying for Pochettino.

“I’m not sure if a new manager would come in and change it straight away but we have seen it with Ange Postecoglou, in five or six games he’s got a style that everyone understands and we can all see. When we look at Chelsea, we still don’t even know what their best XI is.”

And Football Insider claim they have brought a ‘major update’ on Pochettino’s future with the Chelsea boss ‘not yet under any real sack pressure’ despite their shaky start.

The report adds: ‘It is believed that all parties, including Pochettino and at the boardroom level, are aware that the London club’s form needs to improve in the coming weeks.’

Todd Boehly and the other Chelsea owners ‘still see Pochettino as someone who can restore them to the top of the table’ and a source has told Football Insider that there is “no panic at Stamford Bridge just yet”.

Speaking after their 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend, Pochettino urged his players to “grow up like a team” after another disappointing result.

Pochettino said: “Footballers want to win but players when they are young without experience make mistakes.

“This is why we feel disappointed because we are seeing too many situations like this. We need to change as soon as possible. We need to grow up like a team.”