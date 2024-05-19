Aston Villa ‘are keen to make an attractive offer’ to sign England midfielder Conor Gallagher from Chelsea, according to reports.

Gallagher has impressed for Chelsea this season, captaining the team on several occasions in Reece James’ absence.

The energetic midfielder has scored five goals and provided seven assists for the Blues in the Premier League this term.

Despite his influential performances under Mauricio Pochettino, there has been lots of speculation surrounding Gallagher’s future at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham are reportedly long-time admirers of the England international, who is reportedly worth between £40-50million.

Gallagher would represent ‘pure profit’ if sold, which makes him an attractive sale for Chelsea as Todd Boehly looks to balance the books and fund more signings.

This essentially means the fact the 24-year-old is an English graduate of the Blues’ youth academy will likely be why he does not go on to become a club legend.

While he would probably prefer to stay in west London, Gallagher will not be short of options this summer.

As well as Spurs, it looks like Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are keen on signing the former Crystal Palace loanee.

Aston Villa to ‘make attractive offer’ for Chelsea star

According to reports in Spain (Fichajes), the Villans ‘have set their sights on Gallagher’ and ‘are ready to seize the opportunity’ amidst his ‘uncertain’ future at Chelsea.

Emery’s side – who will be playing in the Champions League next season – ‘are keen to make an attractive offer’ that could include young striker Jhon Duran.

The Blues were surprisingly linked with Duran during the January transfer window so this could appeal to them.

Minutes have been hard to come by for the Colombian striker but has impressed when given the opportunity in the Premier League, recording the best goals-per-minute ratio in the top flight this season (83).

It is noted in the report that Duran ‘could be a key player in convincing Chelsea’ to sell Gallagher this summer.

Current ‘indications’ are that Sunday’s match against Bournemouth ‘could be his last with Chelsea’ with Villa willing to offer him a ‘fresh start’.

Interestingly, the report adds that a transfer to the Midlands would ‘offer him more playing time and a more prominent position in the starting XI’.

Gallagher has started 36 of the Blues’ 37 Premier League matches this season, missing one through suspension. He has also started nine of his side’s 13 domestic cup matches, featuring in all of them.

So that point makes no sense unless the report refers to next season.

Regardless, the report doubles down by saying the move ‘could represent an opportunity to reinvigorate his career and play a more prominent role in the Premier League’.

Fichajes adds that ‘negotiations are seemingly ongoing’ with Villa’s interest ‘underlining their ambition to strengthen their squad and compete at a higher level next season’.

