Aston Villa are in talks with Chelsea over a deal to sign Mauricio Pochettino favourite Conor Gallagher, according to transfer expert David Ornstein.

Gallagher is expected to leave Chelsea this summer despite a stellar 2023/24 campaign.

He played 50 of the Blues’ 51 matches across all competitions and was an indispensable member of Pochettino’s squad, captaining the Blues on several occasions due to Reece James’ injury woes.

The 24-year-old’s form is not expected to save him from the cull at Stamford Bridge this summer, with the club’s owners willing to sell youth graduates – who can be sold for pure profit – to help balance the books.

One club’s trash is another club’s treasure and there is plenty of interest in the England midfielder.

MORE ON GALLAGHER FROM F365

👉 Guimaraes, Gallagher and Kudus? Predicting 10 PL stars to have a pre-transfer final day farewell

👉 Predicting 10 more Chelsea mistakes this summer: Gallagher, Jackson, ‘the next Enzo’ and…

Tottenham have been strongly linked with Gallagher for well over a year but it looks like Aston Villa – who can offer Champions League football – are leading the race for his signature.

As we have touched on, Pochettino relied heavily on Gallagher and his engine in midfield and new head coach Enzo Maresca might be very eager to keep hold of him, but such matters might be out of his hands.

Chelsea want Duran, Villa want Gallagher

With a £40-50million sale being mooted, Chelsea are likely to cash in on the England international and they have held ‘preliminary talks’ with Aston Villa over a potential sale, according to The Athletic correspondent David Ornstein.

Villans boss Unai Emery is a ‘huge admirer’ and has made Gallagher ‘a top target’ as the player enters the final year of his contract in west London.

Having discussed a transfer with Chelsea, the Midlands outfit ‘are also in contact with Gallagher’s camp’ and are boosted by the ‘healthy relationship between the clubs’.

Ornstein adds that the Blues ‘retain a strong interest’ in striker Jhon Duran, though there is no mention of a swap deal being negotiated.

With Chelsea eager to raise funds through a pure profit sale, it feels unlikely that they would be open to this.

It is claimed that Villa have received ‘enquiries’ from clubs in Italy, Spain and Saudi Arabia for Duran.

More: Chelsea | Aston Villa | How Premier League teams qualify for Champions League and Europa competitions for 24/25