Chelsea to sanction shock €65m sale on one condition with 2024 offer from European giants touted

According to reports, Spanish giants Real Madrid ‘will try’ to sign England international Reece James from Premier League outfit Chelsea next year.

The 23-year-old has emerged as one of the best right-backs in the world as he has shone for Chelsea and England in recent years.

James grabbed five goals and nine assists in the Premier League during the 2021/22 campaign but his progress has been hampered by several serious injury issues.

The full-back was restricted to just 16 Premier League appearances last season and he is currently out of action with a hamstring issue.

Despite this, James is being heavily linked with Real Madrid as they scour the market for Dani Carvajal’s long-term replacement.

Spanish outlet Sport are reporting that Real Madrid are not ‘giving up’ on James and they ‘will try to sign him next summer with an offer of 40 million euros’.

Real Madrid have reportedly looked at Joao Cancelo, Juan Foyth and Davide Calabria but James is ‘liked the most’ by the club’s hierarchy.

It is suggested that Chelsea have ‘no intention’ of letting him go but it is suggested that they would ‘negotiate’ as long as a ‘good price’ is offered by Real Madrid.

The report claims that the defender’s ‘market value is 65 million euros’ and Real Madrid ‘would not reach’ this asking price.

But in a boost to Real Madrid, it is claimed that Chelsea ‘need to sell next summer to balance their accounts’ and James is ‘one of their most sought-after players’. Luckily for the Blues, he is under contract until 2028 so they can demand a huge fee for the talented Englishman.

Earlier this year, James’ father – Nigel James – admitted that he was shocked to hear that Real Madrid were interested in the Chelsea defender.

“I was just gobsmacked. I don’t read things anymore, because yeah, until someone rings my phone, or tells the people I work with what the deal is then you take something seriously but Reece is a top player, so I’m sure most clubs would want to sign him but right now I don’t see anything changing,” James told The Beautiful Game podcast.

“He is a Chelsea player and until, if Chelsea wants to sell him, it’s like anything. If a club do not want to work with you anymore and for some reason they want to get rid of you then you go.

“If they want you … he’s been there since six years of age, his ambition is to wear the armband and captain the side and it broke his heart the season we have had just gone.”

