One ex-Chelsea boss ‘quits’ after another is sacked to create damning Blues manager stat

Ex-Chelsea managers Rafael Benitez and Maurizio Sarri have both left their jobs.

Former Chelsea managers Rafael Benitez and Maurizio Sarri have both left their jobs with Celta Vigo and Lazio, respectively.

Benitez was relieved of his duties as Celta Vigo boss, while Sarri has reportedly ‘quit’ Italian giants Lazio following their Serie A defeat to Udinese on Monday.

Ex-Chelsea, Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez sacked by Celta Vigo

Benitez was dismissed with the Spanish side 17th in the La Liga table.

A club statement read: “Rafa Benitez and his coaching staff are leaving RC Celta after eight months of absolute commitment and dedication, but in which the team has not obtained the results expected by the club.

“The club would like to express its sincere gratitude to Rafa Benítez and his assistants for the involvement, honesty and professionalism they have shown since their arrival and the tireless work they have done.

“RC Celta would also like to wish them the best of luck and success in the future.”

The 63-year-old took charge at Celta last summer, having been out of management since being sacked by Everton in January 2022.

Multiple reports claim that another former Chelsea boss, Sarri, has left his role at Lazio.

The Serie A side are ninth in the Italian top flight having been knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich last week.

Nothing has been confirmed by the club yet but Fabrizio Romano is one of many journalists to claim that Sarri has ‘quit’ as Lazio manager.

Sarri, Benitez departures set up crazy Chelsea statistic

Incredibly, with both Sarri and Benitez out of work, it is now set up that every Chelsea manager pre-Mauricio Pochettino, dating back to when Carlo Ancelotti was in charge back in 2011, will be out of work in June 2024.

That includes Andre Villas-Boas, Roberto Di Matteo, Benitez, Jose Mourinho, Guus Hiddink, Antonio Conte, Sarri, Frank Lampard, Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter.

Tuchel is currently in charge at Bayern but has already confirmed that he will leave the German giants at the end of the season.

What makes this statistic all the more amusing is that Avram Grant (Zambia National Team) and Luis Felipe Scolari (Atletico Mineiro) both still have jobs.

This stati would have been easy to find ourselves but we only became aware of it thanks to @Journalism_RP on X, so they deserve a mention.

