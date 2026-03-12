Peter Schmeichel exposed Liam Rosenior as a fraud ahead of Chelsea’s defeat to Paris Saint-Germain after the Blues boss spread misinformation with regard to his goalkeepers.

Filip Jorgensen was drafted in for the clash with the European giants after impressing in the 4-1 win over Aston Villa but made horrible blunder to hand PSG a 3-2 lead in the game and turn the tide dramatically in the home side’s favour in the second half.

PSG ended up winning 5-2 as Rosenior hit out at “15 to 20 minutes of madness” which cost his side.

READ MORE: Rosenior exposed as fraud amid Chelsea ‘madness’ as Neto pulls a Hazard on a ball boy

Robert Sanchez has started the majority of games for Chelsea this season and under Rosenior specifically, but was at fault for the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal, leading reporters to question whether he may have been replaced by Jorgensen as No.1.

“The way I work with goalkeepers, I don’t have an outright No.1,” Rosenior insisted when asked why Jorgensen came in for the Villa clash. “I want competition in every area.”

But Schmeichel revealed ahead of the clash with PSG that Rosenior has told the Dane he is now the Chelsea No.1.

“There is a change in the goalkeeping situation there as well,” Schmeichel said.

“Sanchez has played the bulk of the games in tournaments this season. He has now been replaced by, a Danish guy by the way, Filip Jorgensen.

“My information is that Liam Rosenior has told Filip Jorgensen that he is from now on his number-one choice.”

It’s hard to tell how much longer Jorgensen will retain his spot after such a high-profile blunder, and Rosenior wasn’t giving anything away after the defeat, insisting both he and Sanchez have the quality to be first-choice at Chelsea.

“Yes, both of them,” Rosenior said.

“They have different qualities. Rob is outstanding from crosses, an outstanding shot-stopper. I am trying to win in the short term and win in the long term as well.

“Filip has different qualities and one of his qualities, which he showed against Aston Villa, one of the reasons we won 4-1 at Aston Villa, we were so calm in our possession moments, which we weren’t before, not just on Rob but on the whole team.

“Coming here against a really high-pressing team, if you stay calm and play through the initial pressure, you can cause a lot of problems, which we did. It’s just painful that we’ve made that mistake in that moment to make the game 3-2 and now we are in a very, very difficult position in this tie now with the end result.”

When asked about Jorgensen’s reaction in the dressing room after his error against the Champions League holders, Rosenior added: “I think the first thing, credit to him, he held his hands up in the dressing room.

“Mistakes happen, I make mistakes. Everybody makes mistakes. Sometimes they’re more costly and more painful than other times. This is one of those moments.

“What we have to do for Rob and for Filip and for all of the players is look after each other. This is a big test of our character. We have a huge game in two days against Newcastle that we need to get back for. I want to see the real reaction, the resilience in the next game.”

READ NEXT: Liverpool, Man Utd keepers among six who never recovered from Kinsky-like calamities