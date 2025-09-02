Paul Scholes reckons Alejandro Garnacho “will be good” at Chelsea after Manchester United sold the youngster to their Premier League rivals.

The Red Devils sold the Argentina international for £40m to the Blues on Saturday as Man Utd looked to raise funds after spending over £200m on incomings over the summer.

Garnacho fell out with Ruben Amorim towards the end of last season and the Man Utd boss was happy to see the 21-year-old leave Old Trafford this summer.

Chelsea are in the business of buying young players to turn a profit and Garnacho fits the bill perfectly, if he can build on his obvious talent at Stamford Bridge.

Former Man Utd midfielder Scholes reckons Garnacho could end up being a real asset to Chelsea with the new winger “good at football”.

Scholes said on The Overlap: “Chelsea are almost the best of the rest under the top two or three (teams) and they needed investment in the right areas.”

Scholes then told Rory Jennings, known for his work on talkSPORT and YouTube, that: “I think he (Alejandro Garnacho) will be good for you.”

Jennings isn’t sure about Garnacho’s attitude, having been left out by Amorim over his application, before one member of The Overlap audience shouted: “He’s a k**b!”

The Man Utd then added: “There’s a lot of k**bs now – it doesn’t mean they’re not going to be good at football.

“I don’t think he will be disruptive (in the Chelsea squad). I hope he is! But I don’t think he will.”

Raheem Sterling failed to get a move away from Chelsea on deadline day, despite interest from Fulham and West Ham, and former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown reckons they could rip his deal and allow him to leave.

Brown told Football Insider: “It’s a possibility that Chelsea could tear up his contract. Fulham and West Ham are clubs I’ve heard want him, but they haven’t been able to do deals with Chelsea or meet the wages they’re paying him.

“If Chelsea know a move is there for him, they might cut their losses and let him go for free. That would allow him to go wherever he wants to go without them getting involved.

“At the moment, it’s been difficult to agree a deal both with Chelsea and with Sterling, and clubs are more likely to move if there’s no transfer fee involved.

“Plus, it would allow him to move outside of the window so there’s no restriction there. I think that’s a better scenario than having him collecting his wage and never playing.”