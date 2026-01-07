‘Better choice’ – Scholes names head coach who Chelsea should have appointed over Rosenior

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes reckons Chelsea should have appointed Como head coach Cesc Fabregas instead of Liam Rosenior.

The Blues parted company with Enzo Maresca last month after the Italian ‘felt a lack of protection and interference leading to critical issues with ownership’.

There were a number of managers linked to succeeding Maresca but it quickly became clear that Strasbourg head coach Rosenior would be their new boss.

Rosenior was officially announced as the new Chelsea head coach on Tuesday with the former Hull City manager “humbled” to take over at Stamford Bridge.

On being appointed at Chelsea, Rosenior said: “I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed Head Coach of Chelsea Football Club. This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies.

“My job is to protect that identity and create a team that reflects these values in every game we play as we continue winning trophies. To be entrusted with this role means the world to me and I want to thank all involved for the opportunity and faith in undertaking this job. I will give everything to bring the success this club deserves.

“I believe deeply in teamwork, unity, togetherness and working for one another, and those values will be at the heart of everything we do. They will be the foundation of our success.

“I am excited to work with this extremely talented group of players and staff, to build strong connections on and off the pitch, and to create an environment where everyone feels united and driven by the same goal.

“There is a real hunger to win, and I will give everything, every single day, to help this team compete and win at the very highest level to make everyone connected and proud to be a part of Chelsea Football Club.

“I want our fans to be proud of who we are and what we represent in every single game that we play. They are the soul of this enormous, historic and huge football club.

“I cannot wait to meet you all. I cannot wait to get started.”

But former Man Utd midfielder Scholes insists that former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Fabregas – who has guided Como to sixth in Serie A – would have been a “better choice” than Rosenior.

When asked whether Fabregas could be a candidate for the Red Devils after Ruben Amorim was sacked on Monday, Scholes said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: “Not for United.

“But do you know what? I actually like what he’s doing and think he might have been a better choice for Chelsea than Liam Rosenior.

“But he’s not right for Manchester United.”

On Tuesday, Maresca spoke out for the first time since losing his job at Chelsea with the Italian leaving with “inner peace”.

Maresca wrote on Instagram: “My journey with Chelsea began with the preliminary rounds of the Conference League.

“I leave with the inner peace of leaving a prestigious club like Chelsea where it deserves to be.

“I want to thank all the Chelsea fans for their support over the last 18 months. Support that was crucial to achieving Champions League qualification, winning the Conference League, and winning the Club World Cup.

“Victories that I will always hold in my heart. A special thank you to all the players who have accompanied me on this wonderful journey.

“I wish everyone who has shared every moment with me every success in this second half of the season and in the future.

“Thank you, Chelsea from me and my family.”