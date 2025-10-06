Man Utd legend Scholes queries Chelsea over £70m summer transfer: ‘He gets you up the pitch’

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has questioned whether Chelsea should have allowed Nicolas Jackson join Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the summer.

The Blues brought in ten new players over the summer transfer window with 23 players leaving Stamford Bridge on permanent deals or loans.

One of those players who left Chelsea was Jackson with the Senegal international’s loan move to Bayern Munich including an obligation to buy.

The value of the deal could reach as much as £70m as Chelsea looked to recoup fees after spending big on players like Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho.

And Scholes reckons Chelsea – who beat Liverpool 2-1 over the weekend – could miss Jackson as he used to get them up the pitch faster.

Scholes said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: “These midfield players as No. 10s [like Chelsea’s Cole Palmer], they need pace up front, they need an Ian Wright up there.

READ: No Liverpool players in Premier League XI of the season so far as striker drops out

“I don’t think Nicolas Jackson is the greatest finisher, he was never a player you were that confident was going to score if he was running through on goal. I didn’t get that impression with him.

“But at least he gets you up the pitch and he’s got the movement that helps other players because it gives them the space. When you’re not playing against pace everyone is pushed up and there’s nowhere to go.”

Arsenal legend Paul Merson agrees with Scholes and reckons Jackson was a “bad sale” from Chelsea in the summer.

Merson said: “I think Nicolas Jackson was a bad sale, I really do. I thought Jackson made Palmer and Palmer made Jackson.

“As a midfield player, you love to pass the ball so you love pace up front, it’s a dream. Jackson would always go and it would open the game up and give Palmer more space.

“Now he’s gone and Joan Pedro plays but he’s more like a 10 who comes short. All of a sudden your flair players like Palmer and Enzo [Fernandez] don’t get as much time on the ball and start picking the ball up further back and you can’t hurt teams from there.

“For me that’s a problem. Jackson is not the best finisher but he will have his days. I thought that was a bad loan.”

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 16 Conclusions on Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool: ‘Mini crisis’, Slot, Maresca, Mac Allister, Estevao, Jota

👉 Will Arne Slot drop Mohamed Salah after Chelsea star reveals damning Maresca plan?

👉 Premier League prize money table revealed with Chelsea taking top spot after November picks

Moises Caicedo scored a sensational goal to give Chelsea a 1-0 lead in their 2-1 win over Liverpool at the weekend and he can see the confidence building in his team-mates.

Caicedo told the club’s official website: “It was a great day for the club. The fans were amazing. We appreciate that because they push us and it was important for us to win the game.

“This is a result to build on. We showed our quality and our character on the pitch. This win can give us a lot of confidence for the rest of the season.”

Caicedo added: “The Premier League is so difficult and you need to be consistent. And when you beat big teams, it’s important for your confidence. We did it and we are going to keep going, step by step.”