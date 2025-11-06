Chelsea have reportedly made an enquiry for one of the world’s most in-form midfielders and have a secret weapon to potentially convince the star to join them.

The Blues have made a useful start to the 2025/26 season. After 10 games in the Premier League, Enzo Maresca’s side are seventh, but only two points off second-placed Manchester City.

City are the only side who have scored more than the Blues’ 18 goals.

Chelsea want to make up further ground with the signing of a new attacking midfielder, and according to TBRFootball they have made an enquiry for Como star Nico Paz.

The Argentine international has four goals and four assists to his name this term and is one of the most in-form midfielders on the planet.

He is said to have ‘hugely impressed’ Chelsea but Paz wants to prove himself at Real Madrid and the Premier League side therefore feel they are ‘wasting their time.’

Indeed, Real – where Paz came through the academy – have a buyback clause of €10million (£8.8m) in the summer.

But Chelsea have a secret weapon that they could employ to land Paz, however effective it may be.

Paz has been in the same Argentina squads with Blues man Alejandro Garnacho, and the pair played together before they reached senior level, with their nation’s under-20s.

Indeed, they played three games together in that side, winning two of them, and Paz scored a goal assisted by Garnacho in one.

There are parallels between the pair, with both born in Spain but representing Argentina. It would be a surprise were Paz to turn his attention away from Real in order to head to Chelsea, though.

MORE ON CHELSEA FROM F365:

👉 One Chelsea wonderkid shines as another struggles in Champions League shocker against Qarabag

👉 Premier League XI of the season so far features one key Liverpool man

👉 Daniel Farke takes turn in Sack Race spotlight but Arne Slot not out of the woods yet

The LaLiga outfit are top of the table and given he came through the academy there and they negotiated a cheap buyback in his move to Como, they always had faith that he would come good and ensured they’d be able to get him back when that happened.

It certainly is the case now and after learning his trade at a decent level in Italy, he will surely want to see what he can make of his career at the club he has likely always dreamed of playing for.

Three games with Garnacho for Argentina under-20s aren’t likely to change his mind on that.

READ MORE: ‘Useless’ Enzo Maresca to leave Chelsea with Boehly and co after Qarabag shame