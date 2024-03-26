Conor Gallagher has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

Chelsea are reportedly ‘set to sell’ three players ‘by June 30th’ so they can ‘avoid a points deduction’ for breaching Profit and Sustainability rules.

The Premier League giants are currently walking a financial tightrope as they are on track to breach the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

Chelsea sanction summer sales

Under current regulations, Premier League teams are allowed to lose £105m over three years. Chelsea are yet to submit their accounts for the 2023/24 campaign but they have lost £211.5m in the two previous years.

Earlier this week, former Aston Villa and Everton CEO Keith Wyness claimed a points deduction is ‘coming’ Chelsea’s way next season and there may be ‘no way out’ for chairman Todd Boehly.

Chelsea being in trouble is not a surprise as they have invested over £1bn on signings since Boehly’s consortium bought the club in 2022.

The deadline for Chelsea to submit their accounts for the 23/24 campaign is June 30. To balance the books, they could sell a couple of pricey assets and according to Football Insider, that is what they are planning to do.

Conor Gallagher is one player who could be on the move. The England international has been a key player for his boyhood club this season but his future is in doubt as his current contract is due to expire in 2025.

Given Chelsea’s worrying PSR situation, they may be forced to sell Gallagher in the summer and he has consistently been linked with Tottenham Hotspur this season. A recent report claimed Ange Postecoglou’s side are planning to ‘low-ball’ Chelsea with an ‘early’ bid for the centre-midfielder.

READ MORE: Chelsea stars reassigned after FFP ‘expulsion’… Mudryk to Arsenal as Liverpool land trio



Gallagher and Co. on the move?

Football Insider claim Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja are ‘set to be sold by June 30’. The report explains.

‘The trio could be the first three senior players sacrificed to help the Blues stay within profit and sustainability regulations. ‘Chelsea have recorded losses of £211.5million in the last two seasons, but regulations only allow £105million worth of losses over three years. ‘Well-placed sources have told Football Insider that these players would need to be sold before 30th June to avoid a potential points deduction.’

READ MORE: What the FFP is going on? Forest appeal, Man City ‘expulsion’, Chelsea wait, Everton PSR fight and Leicester?



Regarding potential replacements for Gallagher, Football Transfers claim Chelsea have ‘opened talks’ with RB Leipzig over signing Dani Olmo.

The report adds: ‘Chelsea have initiated discussions with RB Leipzig over a potential summer transfer for Dani Olmo, FootballTransfers can reveal.

‘The Blues will look to move on Conor Gallagher and out-of-favour Raheem Sterling and consequently have set their sights on bringing in a suitable replacement, with the RB Leipzig attacker very much a target.

‘Indeed, sources close to the situation have indicated that 25-year-old Spain international has emerged as a primary target for Chelsea ahead of the transfer window and discussions are already underway.’