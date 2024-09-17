Chelsea sent ‘only’ Sancho transfer ‘reservation’ warning after striking ‘very cheap’ Man Utd deal

It has been suggested that Chelsea should only have one “reservation” about Jadon Sancho following his move from Manchester United.

Sancho left Man Utd on deadline day as he joined Premier League rivals Chelsea on loan. This deal includes an obligation to buy clause, so the winger is set to make his move to Stamford Bridge permanent for around £20-25m.

The England international failed to live up to expectations at Man Utd following his £73m move from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

The 24-year-old slipped in the pecking order at Old Trafford following his fallout with head coach Erik ten Hag and did not feature in Man Utd’s opening two Premier League games this term after ending last season on loan at Dortmund.

The Red Devils looked to get rid of the deadwood in the summer to free up funds for signings. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his new-look recruitment team were willing to offload Sancho as he became their “fifth” choice winger.

READ: Arsenal star with Chelsea pair in £116m list of Premier League stars regretting their summer transfer

Sancho made his Chelsea debut over the weekend. He impressed before assisting Christopher Nkunku for his winning goal against AFC Bournemouth.

Following this match, former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson revealed the “only reservation” he has about Sancho’s move to Stamford Bridge.

“The only reservation I have about the signing is why did it go so wrong for him at Manchester United? That’s another big club,” Johnson said.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Top 10 Premier League players, managers, clubs and even abstract ideas living on borrowed time

👉 UCL-winning Chelsea outcast on radar of Ipswich is ‘open-minded’ to transfer

👉 Chelsea ‘bomb squad’ member on Euro giant radar, with Blues return short-lived

“In terms of his ability, then there’s no doubt about how good he is, but ultimately that makes it even more puzzling as to why it didn’t work out for him at Manchester United. His ability isn’t being questioned, it’s just yet to be seen whether he can perform week in, week out for a big club.

“If he can come off the bench and impact in the same way he did against Bournemouth, then he’ll be a bloody good signing. At Manchester United, maybe things didn’t gel and was unhappy. If good players are happy, then they can perform. Fingers crossed he gets it done at Chelsea.”

When asked whether the obligation to buy clause for £20-25m was too good for Chelsea to turn down, Johnson answered: “It’s exactly that.

“If Jadon’s going to be good enough to get Chelsea in the top four, then the deal will turn out to be cheap.

“Chelsea will spend a lot less than Manchester United did to sign him, so if he can get back to what we know he’s capable of, then it’s a very cheap deal.”