Chelsea sent X-rated transfer demand as Pochettino’s side sanction permanent exit of striker

According to reports, Chelsea are ‘willing to sell’ Armando Broja this month amid interest from several Premier League rivals.

The Blues have spent over £1bn on signings since Todd Boehly’s takeover was completed before the 2022/23 campaign but they are still without a world-class striker.

With Christopher Nkunku out injured for most of this season, head coach Mauricio Pochettino has had to rely on Broja and Nicolas Jackson.

Jackson is statistically one of the worst finishers in the Premier League this season, while Broja has just two goals in his 17 appearances this term across all competitions.

The 22-year-old impressed while on loan with Southampton in the Premier League in 2021/22 but he missed most of last season after suffering a serious knee injury.

Having struggled to make a substantial impact for the Blues this season, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed that they are ‘willing to let striker Broja leave on a permanent basis, provided a suitable offer is received’. The report adds.

‘There is interest from a number of clubs in the 22-year-old Albania international including Fulham, West Ham, and Wolverhampton Wanderers. ‘A potential departure is not contingent on Chelsea signing a replacement. ‘Any interest in a new recruit in January or summer is independent of the Broja situation, with Christopher Nkunku being expected to return from injury sooner rather than later.’

Chelsea’s reported stance on Broja leaving has been revealed after Pochettino praised his striker after he scored in their 4-0 win over Preston in the FA Cup earlier this month.

“The potential is amazing. We’re talking about one of the young strikers in England and in Europe with the most potential. But the problem now is he needs to push himself, and we’re going to try to help him to realise that never it is enough,” Pochettino told reporters.

“He was nearly one year away (injured) and of course now he needs time. It’s not easy for him to perform and to be at the level we expect. Our expectation is massive and we really believe in him. We’re going to push him to improve every day.”

One of Chelsea’s priorities during the upcoming summer transfer window will likely be to sign a new striker amid reports linking them with Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

The Nigeria international scored 26 league goals in 2022/23 as he helped Napoli win the Serie A title but they have slumped to eighth in the table this season.

Osimhen recently penned a new contract but an exit is still possible in the summer as this deal is understood to include a £112m release clause. Ex-Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel thinks his former club need to bring in the Napoli standout.

“We need a striker, simple as that. We need a good one. If you watch Haaland, most of his goals, where are they? In the f***ing box. The box. So that’s where we need a striker to score goals – to get in the f***ing box.”

Mikel added: “For me, the one we need is Osimhen because he’s someone who would come in and score goals.

“He’s not the most technical guy but what he does is get you goals and that’s what we really need, we need goals. When I see him I can tell he is at the Chelsea level and he’ll get better with time.

“But the good thing about him is that he knows what his job is. His job is not to come in and mess around and that whole thing. It’s to score goals.”