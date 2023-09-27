Chelsea chase Serie A duo to replace Madrid target as pair could ‘falter’ with ‘super offer’

Theo Hernandez is one of the possible options for Chelsea to replace Marc Cucurella.

Chelsea are reportedly looking at Federico Dimarco and Theo Hernandez as possible replacements for Marc Cucurella, who’s reportedly ‘fed up’ with his lack of game time at Stamford Bridge and could be off in January.

Cucurella signed for Chelsea for £62m from Brighton at the beginning of last season but the Spaniard only started 21 of the Blues’ 38 Premier League matches, and is yet to play a single league minute so far this season.

A report on Monday claimed that the Spaniard is ‘eyeing a January exit to end his Stamford Bridge woes’ with Real Madrid interested in his services.

Cucurella is ‘fed up’ over his playing time this season with the 25-year-old only make one appearance in all competitions against Wimbledon in the League Cup second round.

The Spaniard is expected to be recalled by Pochettino for their League Cup third round clash against Brighton on Wednesday night but ‘unless he gets more Premier League game time he is ready to call it quits’.

Cucurella has ‘held talks’ with Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino over his future at the club but the left-back ‘remains uncertain of how much he will play’.

It is understood that he ‘could move back to Spain’ if he doesn’t start getting more game time in England with La Liga giants Real Madrid ‘quietly monitoring his situation with a view to a possible loan as cover for the second half of the season’.

Chelsea have Ben Chilwell and Ian Maatsen as alternative left-back options having let Lewis Hall leave for Newcastle in the summer, but Pochettino has preferred centre-back Levi Colwill in that position of late, which suggests he isn’t entirely convinced of his cover in that position.

Calciomercato claim Inter Milan’s Federico Dimarco and AC Milan star Theo Hernandez are both on Chelsea’s radar.

Both Dimarco and Hernandez have been regulars for their clubs this season but it’s claimed they ‘could falter’ if they receive a ‘super offer’ from Chelsea.

Asked about his current lack of game time at Chelsea Cucurella said in pre-season: “I play all my career in a [smaller] club so we don’t have this pressure. When you come to these big clubs, you feel this pressure and sometimes it is not easy to play with this pressure because you know you need to win every game.

“Sometimes you need to adapt as well to these situations, but this is part of life. Sometimes you have good years, bad years, but the most important thing is to learn and have energy to improve.”

