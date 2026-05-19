According to reports, Chelsea are ‘set’ to financially benefit from Manchester City appointing Enzo Maresca to replace Pep Guardiola.

Before and after leaving Chelsea at the start of this year, Maresca has been heavily linked with a move to Man City to succeed Guardiola and this switch has been formalised in recent days.

Guardiola’s current contract is not due to expire until 2027, but it has been assumed for a while that he will leave Man City at the end of this season and news of his summer exit broke on Monday night.

Man City have been linked with several potential replacements for Guardiola over the past year, but it has been widely reported for a while that they want Maresca, who previously worked under the Spaniard at the Etihad.

In recent years, Maresca won the Championship title with Leicester City before lifting the Club World Cup and UEFA Conference League with Chelsea, though he departed Stamford Bridge in acrimonious circumstances.

READ: Will Man City ‘fizzle’ after Pep exit or have they joined elite ranks?



One of Chelsea’s first poor runs of form under Maresca resulted in his sacking, though the club’s hierarchy has hinted at behind-the-scenes conflict with the head coach, who reportedly challenged them over transfers and attracted interest from Man City.

Maresca has also been linked with other European giants in recent months, but Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Tuesday that his move to Man City is now ‘agreed’.

Romano said on X: ‘BREAKING: Enzo Maresca has a total verbal agreement with Manchester City, HERE WE GO!

‘The Italian manager has always been considered the ideal candidate to replace Pep Guardiola.

‘Deal in place and Maresca will sign an initial three year deal at #MCFC. New era, soon.’

READ MORE: Slot, Maresca and more Premier League managers who won’t survive the post-Pep 2026/27 season

Chelsea ‘set for hefty compensation’ over Enzo Maresca

Now, talkSPORT are reporting on ‘inside details’ of Maresca’s move to Man City, with the Premier League title contenders ‘finalising a package’ with Chelsea over ‘hefty compensation’.

Chelsea are reportedly disgruntled over Man City’s interest in Maresca impacting their season, though ‘the matter is set to be resolved before Maresca starts at Manchester City, although Chelsea will explore legal options if an agreement isn’t reached’.

Those close to Man City and Maresca ‘insist’ he can ‘start regardless’, while the ‘clear feeling’ at Chelsea is that Maresca left to replace Guardiola.

However, Man City claim ‘Maresca was not promised the job last year’ and they are adamant it would have been impossible to guarantee Maresca the job given they didn’t know at that point whether Pep Guardiola was staying on going’.

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Regarding interest from other clubs, Maresca is said to have received three ‘surprise approaches’ since leaving Chelsea.

The report claims: