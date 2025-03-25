Chelsea set for Jadon Sancho exit as ‘transfer request’ revelation points towards one destination

Chelsea loanee Jadon Sancho has reportedly handed in a transfer request ahead of the summer to force through a move after a difficult spell.

The current Manchester United player, who joined the Blues on loan in the summer, has struggled for form in the past few months, and it looks increasingly unlikely that the London club will utilise their obligation-to-buy option in their loan deal.

Reports have confirmed that Chelsea would have to pay £5million to avoid signing the 25-year-old this summer, with the original fee being agreed at £25million.

A return to Man United under Ruben Amorim is still a potential possibility, given that it was Erik ten Hag who Sancho fell out of favour under but this summer is likely to be full of change at Old Trafford.

The Athletic, however, claimed that Sancho remaining at Chelsea hasn’t been fully ruled out yet as the club are impressed with his work rate on and off the ball in matches and his desire in training.

Plus, despite registering just one goal contribution in his last 13 league appearances, his struggles have come as a result of a collective stagnant period for Enzo Maresca’s side, who have gone off the boil since the turn of the year.

At the beginning of the season, he looked far more in tune with Maresca’s style, and his chemistry with the likes of Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer and others was evident.

Sancho’s ‘transfer request’ report

According to German outlet BILD, Sancho has reportedly submitted a transfer request to move back to Dortmund in the summer – a club in which he previously had success.

He arrived in Germany on loan in the 2023/24 campaign, and his energy and form quickly returned as he helped them reach the Champions League. It was that form that sparked Chelsea’s interest in a move.

Another report from GIVEMESPORT claims both Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are queuing up for the winger this summer, and there is clear interest but paying his wages could be a potential stumbling block for Dortmund.

It was reported one of the reasons they did not then sign him permanently was that they couldn’t afford to pay him and their financial situation will play a key part in whether they make a move this summer.

One potential avenue for them to explore is selling the highly-rated Englishman Jamie Gittens who has 11 goals and four assists this season. He has attracted attention from Chelsea, and given he plays in the same position as Sancho, the pair could certainly switch clubs and £67million has been touted as a potential fee.

That financial sale of Gittens would certainly free up funds for them to bring Sancho back to Germany, where he managed 64 assists and 53 goals in 158 appearances.