According to reports, Chelsea have settled on their ‘new asking price’ for Enzo Fernandez amid interest from Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Fernandez is among a host of Chelsea players who could leave the Premier League giants in this summer’s transfer window.

This is partly because Chelsea are preparing for a season without European football, though Fernandez is attracting interest from some of the world’s biggest clubs.

Fernandez comes with baggage, but he took his individual performances to another level in the 2025/26 campaign. He contributed ten goals and four assists in his 36 Premier League appearances for the Blues.

As mentioned, Man City are among the clubs in the running to sign Fernandez, who could reunite with former boss Enzo Maresca at the Etihad.

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However, journalist Pete O’Rourke has told Football Insider that Chelsea have ‘set a new asking price’ for Fernandez, having demanded £120m for his services.

“It would take a lot of money to get him out. A move to Manchester City, I don’t see it, especially if they are pursuing this move for Elliot Anderson,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“Obviously (Anderson) is their number one target, and they are still hopeful of agreeing a deal with Nottingham Forest.

“Chelsea are looking for around £120million for Fernandez, they’re looking to recoup a lot of the money that they spent on him when he was signed from Benfica.

“Maresca is an admirer of Fernandez from their time working together at Chelsea, but that deal would probably be a bit too rich at £120million for City, especially if they get the deal for Anderson done.”

Real Madrid swap deal for Enzo Fernandez?

Alternatively, Fernandez could join Real Madrid, and club legend Emmanuel Petit thinks they should let him leave as part of a swap deal with Eduardo Camavinga.

“Eduardo Camavinga in a swap deal with Enzo Fernandez? Why not?” Petit said in an interview for Bet Victor Live Casino.

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“Camavinga is still a very young player. He left Rennes for Madrid when he was eighteen years old and he has played for six or seven years for Real Madrid.

“He has won some big trophies too. This guy has been an amazing young prospect. I cannot judge his level for the last two seasons with what’s going on at the club. You have so many players that didn’t play well for Real Madrid for different reasons.

“Camavinga can be very good because we know that at Chelsea most of them are young players. He’s got experience. When you come from Real Madrid to Chelsea having won many trophies and played there for so many years and you play for the national team, you arrive at the club with experience that’s probably missing at Chelsea.

“Camavinga is a talented player, he would be a great fit.”

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