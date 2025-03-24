Chelsea set for ‘opportunistic offers’ from two clubs for Sancho but ‘unlikely’ Man Utd return possible

Chelsea are reportedly set to receive ‘opportunistic offers’ from a pair of Bundesliga clubs for Jadon Sancho once he joins permanently, while a return to Manchester United is still possible, but ‘unlikely’.

The Blues’ loan signing of Sancho includes an obligation for them to buy him in the summer for £25million. He has underwhelmed this season, though, so the chances of him getting much playing time there next season could be slim.

In the Premier League, he has two goals and four assists – three assists coming in his first three games – and has not scored or assisted in the last nine games.

As such, Chelsea could decide to sell Sancho immediately after he is signed. Indeed, GIVEMESPORT reports he could depart, with Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen queuing up for the winger.

The pair are said to be monitoring Sancho’s situation ahead of an ‘opportunistic offer’ in the summer.

If Chelsea were to sell, it’s not clear what price they would want, but it might well be around the £25million value they are signing him for.

Another avenue, while said to be ‘unlikely’, is the Blues sending the winger back to United. Indeed, they can cancel their obligation to sign Sancho for a small fee.

While initially reported as a decent percentage of the £25million, the Athletic have reported that it will only cost £5million to say no to the signing.

Doing so would see Chelsea lose more money, while if they sign him, they know there are already sides waiting, who they could make some money from.

Whether Dortmund would be able to pay his wages is another question. After welcoming him back to the club on loan last season, it was reported one of the reasons they did not then sign him permanently was that they couldn’t afford to pay him.

Their financial situation will not have improved broadly since then, so their struggles could continue. That said, it’s believed they could be forced to sell Jamie Gittens in the summer, and he’ll bring in some good money, which could go towards Sancho.

